Your daily horoscope: May 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to make the most of the coming year you need to get over a failure of some sort. Whatever it was it is now in the past, so put it out of your mind and never go back to it. Master your thoughts and you master the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A financial matter may take a bit of untangling but it will be worth it. Venus in your sign makes this one of the best times of the year for relationships, so don’t let worries about more material issues get you down. Whatever the problem, love is the answer.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to have a lot to say for yourself at the moment but with your ruling planet Venus at odds with Pluto, planet of power, you need to make sure you don’t upset people in positions of authority. Sometimes it’s possible to say too much.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Mars in your sign you don’t lack for confidence but you need to remember that confidence can only take you so far. Above all today, avoid making the kind of outrageous promises that are almost guaranteed to leave people disappointed in you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may feel as if time is running out and that you have to do something big right now but don’t be hasty. Focus on making a good job of what is in front of you and don’t let the ticking of the clock cause you to panic.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This may be one of the more challenging times of the year for you but it won’t be long before your confidence comes flooding back. That is likely to happen sooner if you surround yourself with people whose positivity and passion for life can inspire you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more praise you get today the more you need to keep your feet on the ground, because the planets warn that one of the people who is now talking you up would actually like to talk you down. Don’t let mere words turn your head.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of the things going on in your world at the moment may not be to your liking but there is no reason why they should inconvenience you to any great extent. The best way to deal with them is to ignore them and carry on having fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t give in to the urge to say something you know is untrue just to please other people. You may not want to hurt their feelings but the truth is sacrosanct and must not be avoided. You don’t have to be brutal but you must be honest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Sit back and let others take care of the heavy lifting. The sun in the well-being area of your chart warns if you push yourself too hard you will surely regret it, so pace yourself sensibly and, most importantly of all, know when to say “no”.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be the most radical member of the zodiac but you have your moments and with the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you’ll have one or more such moments today. Say or do something that shocks. It will be fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The answers you are looking for are not far away, so keep asking questions that stretch your mind. Sometimes you can be a bit too fixed in your opinions, but you won’t find it so hard to be flexible today – and the results could be enlightening.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun links with Neptune, your ruler, today, so the best bits of your Pisces nature will be on show. Do something creative or artistic, something that is not only fun in itself but which also lifts up the thoughts and feelings of other people.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com