Your daily horoscope: November 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters will be uppermost in your thoughts over the coming 12 months but you will do better financially if you put what your head tells you on hold and let your heart guide you. It may seem strange to some but to you it will make perfect sense.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are sure to be on the move today and over the weekend and with love planet Venus beginning its journey through the most adventurous area of your chart romance will be what you are looking for. Somewhere out there your soulmate is waiting. Go find them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who worships you from afar is hoping you will notice them and be as enamoured of them as they are of you. Don’t just listen to the words that other people use today, take note of their body language too. It could be the language of love.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your opposite sign today, making this a really good time to patch up your differences with friends, loved ones, family members and just about anyone else. It doesn’t have to be you against the world Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cannot expect everyone to share your beliefs or your way of looking at the world, so make allowances for those who don’t seem to understand where you are coming from. Life would be easier if everyone was just like you – but more boring too!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been a bit too defensive of late, especially when dealing with people whose emotions you don’t understand. Now, however, it is your emotions that are all over the place, and you will be hoping that others understand that. Don’t worry, they will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you have been superbusy of late you may have neglected the needs of your nearest and dearest. Now that Venus is moving into a more sensitive area of your chart you will get the chance to put that right. Let loved ones know how much you care.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Other people can choose to be miserable if they so wish but you are having none of it. The world is a marvellous place and there are so many fantastic things you could be doing right now that you simply don’t have time for gloom and doom.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get inviting looks wherever you go and whatever you do today and it may unnerve you a bit. What can others see in you that you may not be able to see in yourself? It’s a little thing called star quality – and it makes a big difference!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Venus moves into your sign today your interest in all things related to beauty and art will increase dramatically. Romance will be on your radar as well and it’s quite possible you will meet someone who becomes more than just a friend before the end of the year.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore what is going on in the world. Retreat inside your own head for a bit and ponder the nature and meaning of reality. That may sound like heavy stuff but it will actually come quite easy to you. Your mind is made for the bigger questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The urge to dance and sing and have a good time will be too strong to resist today, so go right ahead and start your own party. Wherever you go and whatever you do people will want to get close to you. Let them – you’ll enjoy it too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Chances to move up in the world don’t come around too often, so promise yourself here and now that if an offer comes your way over the next two or three days you will grasp it with both hands. It could be the opportunity of several lifetimes.

