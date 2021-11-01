Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday will make it easy for you to express yourself physically, verbally and emotionally. Don’t be afraid to let loved ones know what you truly think and feel. And make sure they know they can be honest with you too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t let any kind of personal or professional issue worry you today. With mind planet Mercury nicely linked to Jupiter, planet of expansion, the answers you need, both at home and at work, will come to you if you just relax and let life happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something unexpected will happen today and you will no doubt be delighted by it. Some people won’t be quite so thrilled but if you make it your business to explain to them why it’s such a good thing they’ll come round to it eventually.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Nothing is going to go wrong today. On the contrary, almost everything will go right. The bigger the problem you face over the next 24 hours the more the universe will help you find a solution. The cosmic powers that be are very much on your side.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have all sorts of duties and responsibilities to deal with but you must also find time to have fun. If what you are doing doesn’t bring a smile to your face then either you are doing it wrong or should not be doing it at all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to be on the move as the new week begins, ideally in the company of friends who share your adventurous outlook on life. Wherever you go and whatever you do you will have a great deal of fun, because you’re with some really fun people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you worry about a personal matter the more of a worry it will become. Fortunately, the opposite is true as well: the less you worry about it the less of an issue it will be. Your mind creates your world, be it “good” or be it “bad”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury in your sign is at the best possible angle to Jupiter, planet of good fortune, so get out into the world and have the time of your life. If there is something you desire, just ask for it. The universe will hand it to you on a plate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may find it hard to choose between several tempting offers today but if you are smart you will choose the one that does not require too much effort. Save yourself for later in the week when the new moon will make you the best offer of all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be wary of people who flatter you for no good reason. Yes, of course, they are right to point out what a wonderful human being you are but are they being honest about their feelings? Probably not. They may be after something you won’t want to give.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you have been planning for quite some time may receive a setback over the next day or two, but there is no need to be alarmed. Thursday’s new moon will make sure your efforts are back on track and your plan will very soon be a reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Other people can break the rules if they choose to but you are far too honest to follow their example. As well as that, you simply don’t need to. Jupiter in your sign, linked to Mercury, means you’ll succeed by following the letter of the law.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something delightful will come into your life today and you are advised to make the most of it, because by this time tomorrow it could be on its way out again! The message of the stars for you as the new week begins is simply to enjoy the moment.

