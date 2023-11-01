Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will open up to a higher level over the coming year and you will see connections that you could never have imagined before. Once the world makes more sense you will find it easy to take advantage of the many new opportunities that arise.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry too much if you are having second thoughts about something that up until now you were convinced was the right thing to do. The choice you made is still a good one but you may need to remind yourself of that fact occasionally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times today when friends and colleagues make demands that are clearly unreasonable. Make sure they know you mean it when you say “no”. If you let them take advantage of you once they will do so every chance they get.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find your eyes getting heavy and your head beginning to sag today then clearly you have been doing too much. Even a livewire Gemini cannot function at 100 per cent every minute of every day, so be kind to yourself and take a break.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The moves you make over the next few days will determine whether your creative plans are going to be a massive success or a huge flop. If you have done your homework then everything should be fine – but if you haven’t, then do it now!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Why are you spending so much time and energy keeping other people happy when you are clearly not so happy yourself? Maybe it is time to stop worrying what friends and loved ones are up to and worry about your own needs instead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone entrusts you with sensitive information today you must keep it to yourself, no matter how much you may believe that the world needs to know. You will lose credibility with people in positions of power if you can’t keep your mouth shut.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn you may have overlooked certain warning signs when it comes to what you are being told about your money situation. It is of the utmost importance that you check all facts and figures for yourself. It could cost you if you do not.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be occasions over the next few days when you struggle to stay in control of your emotions, but control them you must. If you do at any point overreact there will be clear signs that you have gone too far and need to make amends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You like to act on impulse occasionally but if you do so over the next 24 hours the results may not be to your liking. Try to look ahead and see what the consequences of your actions might be before you actually make them. Is that so hard?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everyone and their dog seems to have advice for you at the moment but you already know what needs to be done, so get on with it and don’t stop until it is finished. Plug in your earphones and tune out the noise of the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you take time out of your busy schedule today to decide what is important and what is not then your schedule won’t be busy for long. As usual you are doing too many things for too many people when you should be doing more for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The ideas that you come up with today may be a bit too controversial for some people but don’t let that stop you pursuing them. Others can think in the same old grooves if they want to but you are far too creative for that.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com