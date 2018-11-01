Your daily horoscope: November 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be in the public eye a lot this year, which at times you will enjoy but at other times you will hate. Like it or not you can’t have one without the other. On balance though you are extremely lucky that so many people want to see you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are so many things you want to change in your life but is this really the right time to be changing them? According to the planets if you leave it a week or two, or maybe even three, your efforts will have much more of an impact.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be reluctant to admit that you got the wrong end of the stick and accused someone of things they did not do but you really have no choice. One of the hallmarks of your sign is your honesty, so admit you got it wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Put petty disagreements behind you and give others the benefit of the doubt. Some things are worth getting worked up about but most things are not, so try not to get emotional over matters that a few days from now won’t matter in the slightest.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If life seems a bit too easy of late that’s good because it means you are in the groove and getting done what needs to be done. The sun in Scorpio is blowing the wind into your sails, so off you go – and have a great journey!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be of the opinion that you should not act yet because you expect a better offer to come along soon, but can you be sure of that? It might be best to take the deal that is on the table in front of you right now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Let your hair down and have a good time today. Cosmic activity in the most outgoing area of your chart promises you can and you will enjoy mixing with all sorts of people – yes, even people you usually can’t stand the sight of!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try to do something that makes you feel good about yourself today. It does not matter if that something is important or productive – all that matters is that you enjoy it and have fun doing it. You’ve worked hard of late, so now it’s time to play.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to take care of a lot of routine chores today and while it may be boring it is also of the utmost importance because it will clear the decks and make it easier to focus on more important things tomorrow and over the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to spread yourself too thin over the next 24 hours. You may think you have enough physical and mental energy to reach all those wonderful targets you’ve set yourself but the planets warn you may be closer to the edge than you realize.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to believe that you should be doing more and you should be doing better but most likely it is your desire for perfection that is pushing you to make so many demands on yourself. You’re human, so don’t set yourself superhuman standards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to take what other people say too seriously today because among all the good advice there may be some bad advice that could trip you up. It would be nice to believe that everyone is on your side but, seriously, how likely is that?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be time to remind those who seem to have forgotten that you are a free spirit and have every right to come and go as you please. The sun in the most adventurous area of your chart is encouraging you to stand up for your rights.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com