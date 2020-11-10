Your daily horoscope: November 10

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun in your sign links with Neptune on your birthday, which means you need to be a bit less focused on reality and a bit more open to possibilities that you previously dismissed as wishful thinking. All things are possible for those who want them enough.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you ask other people to explain things today you will probably end up even more confused than you were before. You need to be confident enough to make your own judgments from what you see and hear – then others will ask you to explain it to them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

People you do business with will be impressed by your can-do attitude, but there is also a danger that you will try to do too much and undo some of the good work you previously put together. Even Taurus has limits, so don’t go too far.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are the sort of Gemini who enjoys being in the limelight you won’t mind when others invite you to stand up and tell them what you think is going on. Don’t make anything up though – if you don’t know the answer you must say so.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Now that Mercury, planet of communication, is moving back into one of the more dynamic areas of your chart you will find that words come easier to you than they have done of late. But don’t get too wordy and say too much – keep some information in reserve.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you take an original approach to a problem you failed to resolve in the past you may be surprised by how easily it now works out. The answer was most likely there all along, but it’s only now that your perspective has widened enough to see it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find your voice today and, if others disagree with you, there is every possibility that you will raise your voice too. Nothing wrong with that, but don’t raise it to such a level that they are unable to talk as well. Try listening occasionally.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone offers you something for nothing today you would be well advised to say “Thanks, but no thanks”. Almost certainly, if you accept their gift, you will be expected to give something of greater value back at a later date. It’s not a fair swap.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Mercury moves back into your sign today a number of things that once looked indistinct will sharpen to the point that you cannot possibly deny what you see. The evidence of your own eyes should be enough to change your point of view.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t worry too much if you have been finding it difficult to get through to loved ones lately – what matters is that you can get through to yourself. Above all, make sure you know your own mind, because if you don’t know it how can anyone else?

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Listen to what a friend or colleague has to tell you today and be prepared to act on it. Other people have more experience than you in certain areas and for that reason alone you must accept that what they say could be worth its weight in gold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need to weigh your options carefully before taking action today, especially on the work front where people in positions of authority are unlikely to be forgiving if you make a mistake that could have been avoided. Expect the highest standards of yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t need anyone’s advice or assistance, you just need to be given the time and space to get on and do your own thing. And who will give you that time and space? It must come from you cutting back on all the inessentials in your life.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com