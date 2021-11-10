Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday means you will find your voice and call it as you see it over the coming year. Not everyone will want to believe you and some friendships may end but that’s a small price to pay for speaking up for the truth.

There is a lot going on behind the scenes right now, so it might be wise not to force issues that could cost money if you end up on the losing side. Mars linked to Mercury makes you highly opinionated, but you don’t HAVE to make a big noise.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means be forgiving, but only to those who truly deserve it. Cosmic activity in two of the more confrontational areas of your chart warns that some people will take advantage of your generous nature – but that can only happen if you allow it to happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even simple things don’t seem to make much sense at the moment and what occurs today will cloud matters further. But that’s okay because you don’t have to make any kind of decision – in fact the more others demand it of you the less decisive you should be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Mars-Mercury link in Scorpio will give your confidence a much-needed boost, but as Saturn is strong as well you need to be careful. Bear in mind at all times that while it’s okay to risk your own money, other people won’t want to risk theirs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t let people play around with your feelings and affections. The planets warn that others have noticed how sensitive you seem of late and could seek to play on that over the next 24 hours. Pretend you don’t care what they say or do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must remain strictly impartial, especially on the work front where the powers that be won’t take kindly to you taking sides, especially if you take the side of the underdog. This is one of those occasions when the role of peacemaker should be left to someone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars at odds with Saturn means you need to be careful in your dealings with other people, especially where money matters are concerned. Don’t let yourself slip into the kind of situation where you feel you owe others for what they’ve done for you. You don’t.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not fall into the trap of believing that you can bluff your way through situations where the odds are stacked against you. Your confidence may be high at the moment but people in positions of power won’t be swayed by that in the slightest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are not responsible for what loved ones get up to, so don’t feel you are obliged to bail them out when they get in trouble. This is one of those occasions when, if they don’t learn from their mistakes, they will make them over and over again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others tell you to lower your sights the more determined you will be to raise them. That’s great, but don’t reject other people’s advice out of hand as some of it may be relevant and could help you avoid making foolish, and costly, errors.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Can you believe what the powers that be tell you? According to the planets you would be wise to listen to, and act on, what people in positions of authority say over the next 24 hours, because they have information that you have somehow managed to overlook.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more others pour cold water on your plans the more certain you can be that you are doing the right thing. Cosmic activity in your fellow Water sign of Scorpio suggests that you can and you will come up smelling of roses, no matter what chances you take.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com