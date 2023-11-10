Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Face up to reality and accept the fact that if you want to get ahead in the world you will have to make sacrifices. A creative project or artistic activity could earn you mega bucks this year, but it will require foresight and imagination and continuous effort.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a stranger tries to engage you in conversation today don’t give them the cold shoulder and just walk away. It’s quite likely the universe has sent them your way to make you think about something more important than work and making money.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There may be some tension in a relationship today but don’t make it out to be bigger and more important than it actually is. Most likely it’s a falling out over something quite trivial. It certainly does not signify the end of the affair.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you ask other people to do the donkey work today they will do so quite happily. In fact, it won’t take much persuasion to get them to take certain tasks off your hands altogether – and that’s certainly not an offer you should be turning down.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may at times feel as if you are not in control of what’s going on but you have precious little to worry about, so go with the flow and trust it will come right in the end. The universe knows what you need, so don’t fight it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The wheel of fortune has begun to turn in your favour again and while there may not be much to show for it in a material sense until later in the month already there are signs that better days are on the way. That’s a reason to be cheerful.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something of a minor nature will knock you out of your stride today but as it is only minor, and not the catastrophe that some people try to claim, there is no reason why you should get upset about it. You will find your way again very soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be wary of anyone who comes to you with a sob story today. The planets warn they could be looking for a handout for no other reason than they cannot be bothered to look out for themselves. Be generous only with those who truly deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some tough decisions will have to be made over the next few days but you have never been one to shirk responsibility and you are not about to start now. You can and you must do what you consider to be your duty, regardless of cost.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A loved one or close friend is making a big noise about something that seems so trivial to you. If you can, help them to see that it’s really not worth getting worked up about. If that doesn’t work, keep your distance until they calm down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be true that you are predictable by nature but why should that be a bad thing when it clearly works for you? If someone urges you to do something random today let them know you won’t be taking any unnecessary risks – and mean it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Instead of taking the irrevocable step of cutting ties with someone you have fallen out with why not make a date and ask them to explain themselves? It’s quite likely you will find it has all been a big misunderstanding. You can still be friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As mind planet Mercury moves into the career area of your chart today you must clear your head of irrelevant thoughts and focus only on ideas that can help you move up in the world. What you imagine today will be your reality tomorrow.

