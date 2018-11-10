Your daily horoscope: November 10

If your birthday is today

You can and you will accomplish great things in the world at large over the coming year but you will also learn a great deal about yourself on a spiritual level and that’s far more important. Look deep inside yourself, then be who you truly are.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This could be an important weekend for money and business issues, so make sure you know what is going on and make sure you weigh up all the options before deciding what your next course of action is going to be. Do not, repeat not, act on impulse.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may at times seem as if the whole world is against you but deep down you know that isn’t true, so stop being dramatic. Also, don’t fall into the trap of thinking that those who disagree with you are your enemies – they may actually be your friends.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your mind is full of big ideas but will you have the time and the energy available to do something with all of them? Probably not, so decide which single one of them is of most importance to you and focus only on that this weekend.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in your fellow water sign of Scorpio, linked to power planet, Pluto, makes this an excellent time to start something new. You may not think of yourself as the creative sort but you are, so try your hand at something of an artistic nature.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more certain people try to tell you that what you are doing is misguided the more convinced you will be that their motives are suspect. Don’t listen to other people, listen to your own inner voice – and then do exactly what it tells you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry if your ability to travel is limited over the next 48 hours – you will find all the excitement you need close to home. Spend time with people who are on your wavelength physically, mentally and emotionally. Together you’ll be unbeatable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to take a fresh approach to a money matter or a family issue that has been causing you no end of trouble. A potent sun-Pluto link will encourage you to lay down the law and demand that others start taking the situation as seriously as you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be on a different level to most of those around you at the moment and with your ruling planet Pluto on fine form this weekend you may end up on a different planet! Don’t forget to help out your struggling and still earthbound friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to be suspicious Sag. You don’t have to believe that secret enemies are out to make you look bad. Even if it were true – and it isn’t – you’ve got what it takes to see them all off and smile while you’re doing it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Sometimes you get an almost overwhelming urge to interfere in what other people are doing – to meddle, in other words – and it rarely makes you many friends. You need to resist that urge this weekend. Let others learn from their own mistakes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are not happy with your current position, either at work or in your private life, then do something about it. You say you cannot afford to make changes? That may be true in a financial sense but on a higher level you cannot afford not to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You should know by now that there are as many opinions as there are people – also, that just because an opinion comes from someone in a position of power does not mean it is right. Bear that in mind today, especially if you’re the one with the power!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com