Your daily horoscope: November 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Work steadily toward your long-term goal and don’t let minor setbacks have any kind of effect on your efforts. A deeper part of you can sense that a major breakthrough is just around the next corner, so keep moving forward and don’t fear the future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may get an opportunity to make money today, but there is a danger you will be attracted to some kind of get-rich-quick scheme. If you want to be financially comfortable the first thing you must understand is that you never get something for nothing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be called upon to make some sort of sacrifice over the next few days and you must not hesitate to help where you can. A small act of kindness will work not just in other people’s favour now but in your favour too in the near future.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste time worrying that you don’t have the skills or the experience to make a success of something, just get on and do it to the best of your abilities. You may be surprised to find that you have hidden reserves that you were completely unaware of.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Have the courage of your convictions and do what you know to be right. The more others criticize your actions the more likely it is you are on the right track, so use their negative outlook to push you forward in a positive way. And don’t stop.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be in two minds about which way to go. Wait and see what the next day or two brings, because there are some radical changes in the air and it’s quite likely your mind will be made up for you over the next 48 hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if your fate is in the hands of other people, and to an extent it probably is, but there are still so many things you can do to change your position for the better. Tomorrow’s Jupiter-Pluto link will hand the initiative back to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be reluctant to take advantage of new opportunities because other people are finding life tougher than you but that’s the wrong way of looking at it. The universe is handing you power for a reason, and it’s your duty to use it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not allow silly fears and fantasies to get the better of you today. Yes, things could be better in a number of ways but you are still one of the fortunate few who are in control of their own destiny, so stop complaining and start making changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

For some strange reason everything seems to be confused and chaotic at the moment, but by this time tomorrow you will find your life’s purpose again. Actually that purpose has always been there but sometimes you lose track of it for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

So you want to save the world? That’s very noble of you. But before you start changing things for other people try changing a few things for yourself. If your life can be made more enjoyable it will be easier for you to bring joy to the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What looked like a failure a short while ago now looks like a major success, which should remind you of the fact that how you choose to view the world to a large extent decides what kind of world you get to see. Choose love and hope.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The whole world could be against you now and it would not faze you one little bit. Everywhere you look you see reasons to be cheerful, even in areas where others see only despair. There is some really good news coming your way. Be ready for it.

