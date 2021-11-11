Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ambition is not a dirty word. On the contrary, over the coming 12 months it is the word you must put at the heart of everything you do. Be decisive, be dynamic and be one of those rare people who drive the agenda forward. That’s your agenda, of course.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Common sense should tell you that a friend’s latest scheme isn’t going to work, so don’t let them talk you into getting involved. If you can, persuade them to think again, but if they are determined to push ahead then let them – it’s not your responsibility.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A relationship you have been a bit half-hearted about in the past seems to be growing on you now and you are beginning to appreciate that it’s a pretty good deal. Make sure it’s not only about material benefit though. There must be some affection involved.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in the work and wel-lbeing area of your chart means your capacity for physical effort is unlimited, or at least it may feel that way to you. Don’t push yourself to extremes though. Brain power gets more done than muscle power every time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A lot of anger and frustration will come to surface over the next few days and if you are smart you will allow it to come out in a controlled way. You don’t want to keep it bottled up inside but you cannot allow it to be destructive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be overly sensitive about the unfairness of life. There will always be winners and losers and your task now is to make sure you are on the side that finishes the game first. Play by the rules, of course, but accept that not everyone will thrive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are so many tasks that need to be dealt with but if you don’t feel like doing any serious work there is no point forcing yourself. The most social area of your chart is under excellent stars, so get out and about and have some fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Money matters of one sort or another may be of major importance at the moment but don’t let yourself get stressed about them. Deep down you know everything will work out for the best in the end, so go with the flow and keep smiling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is one of the very best times of the year for you, so make your plans and then carry them out with confidence and courage. Set your sights higher than they have ever been before. You really don’t know what you can do until you try.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t let minor distractions steer you away from what you should be doing. No doubt you are frustrated at how slowly some people think and act but not everyone can be as switched on as you, so make allowances and keep moving towards your goal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you need to work closely with other people. It may not be easy, especially when some of your colleagues seem so determined to take the wrong path, but your leadership skills will keep things on track.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your social and professional standing makes you a force to be reckoned with, but while it’s good to be assertive you must not be aggressive. Use the power of persuasion to win others over to your side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if life has been getting on top of you lately, because you will soon be back in control. You will also learn to care less about what other people think of you, and that’s where a lot of the worry has been coming from.

