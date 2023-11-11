Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign is at odds with changes planet Uranus on your birthday, so upheavals are more likely than not this year. The good news is they are the kind of upheavals you can profit from – but only if you are ready and willing to be flexible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you try to keep for yourself a larger slice of the cake than you deserve you must expect some opposition this weekend. But why would you want to risk turning others against you when there is enough to satisfy everyone’s needs, including your own?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the impression there is something going on behind the scenes this weekend you will probably be right but that does not mean it will be bad for you. On the contrary, a development that comes as a complete surprise is sure to delight you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

According to the planets you have become a bit too set in your ways in recent weeks and need something to shake you up a bit – and here it comes now! Don’t be content to just change your routines and methods this weekend, aim to transform them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Good news of a professional or financial nature will cheer you up this weekend but don’t go over the top and think you no longer have to make an effort on the work front or worry about how much you spend. Unless you’ve won the lottery, of course.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do you shun someone who has offended you or let you down in some way? You can if you wish but the most likely result would be your relationship slipping to such a low point that it never recovers. Was it really that bad a mistake?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep channels of communication open over the next 48 hours, because if you switch off to what others are saying and doing a minor misunderstanding could become a major falling out, and you don’t need that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be reckless with cash, especially if you are one of those Libras who eyes something nice in a shop window and feels you’ve got to have it. What you see as a “must buy” now may have to be sold back at a loss later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more other people demand of you this weekend the more determined you must be to give them no more than you have already promised. No doubt they will come up with all sorts of reasons why they deserve more but don’t believe a word of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you find yourself fading a bit as the weekend progresses you must take that as a sign that you have overdone it both physically and mentally and rest up for a while. There is only so much you can give of yourself and you’re nearing that limit already.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you start a new project this weekend it may work out well for you but it could also generate stiff opposition from people who feel threatened by your ambitions. Push ahead with it by all means but don’t expect it to be plain sailing all the way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will know without a shadow of a doubt who is a friend and who is an enemy this weekend, because the people you deal with won’t be able to hide their true colours. There will always be good guys and there will always be bad guys.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t like confrontation at the best of times and what happens this weekend will encourage you to interact only with those people who share your positive and peaceful outlook on life. Seek out those who, like you, prefer a smile to a frown.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com