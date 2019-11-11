Your daily horoscope: November 11

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may think you know the difference between what is right and what is wrong but what occurs over the coming year or so may cause you to reconsider. What you see and believe in life very much depends on where you choose to stand.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There may be times when it seems as if you are the only one who has not been let in on a secret, but is that really the case or are you being left out because you give others the impression that you don’t want to join in?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is important that you make time for other people over the next two or three days, as the full moon in your sign warns you won’t get far if everything you do is purely for your own benefit. Make your world a sharing world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must stay on top of your workload today and tomorrow. If you start to fall behind it will be extremely hard to catch up again, so make time for the things that have to be done – and spend less time on trivialities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make any kind of promise today you must be able to deliver on it. If you let others down they will be after you constantly and it won’t be a lot of fun. Don’t make promises simply because you feel it is expected of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep your wits about you today and make sure you know what is going on both at home and at work. You don’t have to be overly suspicious about what others are up to but you do need to keep an eye on them, just in case.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some of the people you meet today will be a lot of fun, but others will be a total pain, so be ready to act in the appropriate manner. If someone isn’t nice to you don’t make an issue of it, just turn your back and walk away.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although it may feel as if you are falling behind in certain areas you must not worry and starting rushing things. What needs to be done will get done eventually, so calm down, slow down and, most importantly, keep your blood pressure down!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The full moon warns that you need to plan your moves carefully, especially if they could affect the people around you. You don’t live in isolation (though sometimes you think you might like to) so be aware that your actions have consequences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to be emotional for no apparent reason but the full moon could play havoc with your feelings over the next two or three days. More than anything you must refuse to give in to self-pity. Smile wide and smile often.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have an important decision to make it might be wise to leave it a day or two until the full moon begins to fade. It’s unlikely you will be thinking straight over the next 48 hours, so don’t make any sudden changes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You want to get serious about your career but it seems you are still mentally and emotionally undecided which path to take. What occurs either today or tomorrow will point you in the right direction. All you have to do then is march.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem a lot more relaxed about life now the sun is moving through your fellow water sign of Scorpio, and that’s good. But don’t get so relaxed that you simply ignore what needs to be done. You still have responsibilities.

