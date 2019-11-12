Your daily horoscope: November 12

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday suggests that two completely different approaches to life will be open to you over the coming 12 months. Choose the one that challenges you the most, because it is also the one that brings the biggest rewards.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s full moon in the money area of your chart means you may have to make one or two financial sacrifices if you are going to make ends meet. You have been rather extravagant of late Aries, and now you will have to pay for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A full moon in your sign marks the halfway point of your solar year, making this a good time to look back and see how far you have come. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you have fallen short of expectations. You’ll get another chance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens over the next 24 hours may catch you by surprise but the fact is if you were not so caught up with trivial issues you would have seen it coming. Learn what you can from your mistake and then move on without looking back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you tell other people what they want to hear, as opposed to what they need to hear, it will do neither them nor you any good. You may want to avoid confrontation but, on this occasion, it’s inevitable. Tell them what you really think.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It seems you so desperately want to be a winner that you will do almost anything to be the first one to get over the finishing line. Be careful. The planets warn if you use underhand methods you are sure to be found out – and disqualified.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A full moon in your fellow earth sign of Taurus warns you must not take foolish risks, especially when travelling or otherwise on the move. Keep your eyes and ears open and be aware of the directions from which trouble might come.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have cash to spare at the moment but the planets warn it will drain away quickly unless you limit how much you allow yourself to spend. Do you really need those latest gadgets and gizmos? Of course you don’t, so save your money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Certain people will try to make life difficult for you today but they will only succeed if you allow yourself to get angry. If, on the other hand, you stay calm and treat it all as a joke then they are the ones who will look bad.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to be convinced that you will not fail before you embark on a new venture but nothing in life is that certain, so weigh up the risks, make your decision, and either go all the way or stay right where you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must let a friend go their own way and do their own thing today, even though you believe they are making a huge mistake. If they are, they will learn something valuable from it. If they are not, you will be glad you kept your mouth shut.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to stand back from what you are doing and try to work out why it is taking so long to reach your goal. If you still can’t see what’s going wrong then get a second opinion from someone you trust. Don’t just carry on regardless.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a danger that the current full moon will make you a bit too easygoing, to the extent that you believe you can just sit back and let your dreams come true. Try not to be too disappointed when they don’t seem to be happening.

