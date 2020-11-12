Your daily horoscope: November 12

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get more involved with the world at large, even if it is only on a local level to begin with. Use the power of your ideas to inspire those around you, and the force of your personality to lead them in a new direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will soon be moving up in the world, and how! Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart indicates that people in positions of authority have big plans for you. Accept what they offer you and make a world-beating success of it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do you stand by your principles and lose out financially or do you reject your ideals and make some really big money? Only you can make the choice but before you do ask yourself this: how much self-respect can money buy you? Not one little bit.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been asking yourself all sorts of questions in recent weeks and some of the answers you’ve come up with have been more than a little confused. What happens today, tomorrow and over the weekend should make matters a whole lot clearer.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may think that loved ones have been a bit tough on you of late, and maybe they have, but there was a reason for it and that reason should become apparent today. Most likely they were trying to show you how much more you are capable of.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can sense that there are some really big challenges coming up, but there is no need to feel anxious. Make things easier for yourself by not taking on any more work. That way you’ll be fresh enough physically and mentally to turn challenges into triumphs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is potentially a fortunate phase for you, so if there is something you want to try that at most other times you might back away from for fear of failing, now is the time to push on and make it happen. Never give less than 100 per cent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more others tell you that certain goals are beyond your reach, the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. Just be careful that in your eagerness to prove yourself you don’t bite off too much. Having to admit you were wrong could be soul-destroying.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Being open and friendly to people you don’t know very well does not come easy to you but if you make the effort today the results could be highly positive. Under no circumstances give others the impression you have something to hide, even if you do!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Are you making the most of your many talents? Have you reached a point where you can look back on what you have done with pride? If not, don’t worry. Today’s Jupiter-Pluto link means you are about to redouble your efforts – and the rewards will be amazing.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter, planet of expansion, links with Pluto, planet of power, in your sign today, which suggests you are now in a position not only to smash through obstacles that have been impeding your progress but to build better on the rubble of what existed before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must keep your problems in perspective. It may seem as if the world is crashing down around your ears but it isn’t true. Instead of being negative about it, try looking ahead to all the good things you are going to accomplish in the near future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Spend time with people who share your opinions and beliefs and work with them to create something positive that lasts. Personally, your power will always be limited, but as part of a wider group there are no limits to what you can accomplish.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com