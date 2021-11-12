Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have many talents but would be the first to admit that empathy is not always among them. Over the coming year though you will be able to tune in to the feelings and desires of those around you. That will benefit them and it will benefit you too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t declare your love for someone unless you actually mean it. You may want to make them feel good but if the relationship turns sour later on they won’t thank you for misleading them. On this occasion friendship is more important than affection.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how many times you have fallen out with someone the opportunity is there now to kiss and make up – and mean it. The more you reach out to people over the next few days the more positively they will respond, so don’t be a stranger.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find it hard to get motivated today you must not push yourself. The more others tell you there is work to be done the more you will want to avoid it, so think up some excuses in advance and don’t feel bad about leaving them to it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Creatively and romantically this should be a wonderful time for you, so give the artistic side of your nature permission to express itself and don’t keep your affections to yourself – let those you have feelings for know how much you love them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make an effort to put yourself in someone else’s position and try to work out how they think and feel you may discover something interesting about them. You may also discover something interesting about yourself – not least that you share their outlook.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you meet while on the move over the next 24 hours could become a very good friend. Even if you are the sort of Virgo who tends to put up an emotional wall when meeting new people you will feel an immediate attachment, and that’s good.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s sun-Neptune link will heighten your awareness of what loved ones need from you – and you are in the mood to provide it no matter what it might cost. As a Libra you don’t just want to do well yourself, you want others to do well too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

All your best features will be on display over the next 24 hours. Your ability to read people and your willingness to react to their needs will make you popular with just about everyone. Anyone who is rude or aggressive though had better watch out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you so suspicious of people you would usually trust with your life? Whatever the reason you need to get past it because a negative outlook, even if it’s for a good reason, won’t make things any better – and might make them a lot worse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to make heavy work of something that is really quite simple. The sun in the friendship area of your chart indicates that if you reach out to other people for assistance they will happily give it to you, but the initial approach must come from you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A more relaxed approach to your ambitions could work wonders today, mainly because the sudden release of tension will also release energy that can be used to make things happen on the work front. Try not to care so much what your rivals are up to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun links to Neptune in your sign, which among other things means you want to help people who have not had your advantages in life. But you also need to be realistic and accept that some people might not want to be helped, at least not yet.

