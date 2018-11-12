Your daily horoscope: November 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your main concern over the next six months must be to get your financial house in order. If you can do that then the six months after that should be free of the kind of money worries that have been holding you back. Then your creativity will soar.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Over the next few days you will find that your thinking takes on a deeper dimension as mind planet Mercury introduces you to ideas that may not have occurred to you before. There can be no more limiting the way you look at the world.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to tell a friend or loved one what you think they want to hear today but you won’t do them, nor yourself, any favours in the long-term. Be honest and let them know what you really think about their recent behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have fallen out with someone close then you can quite easily kiss and make up over the next 24 hours. Mercury in the relationship area of your chart will help you find the right words to convey how much you regret any misunderstandings.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t push yourself harder than you need to over the next few days. Most likely you can get everything that needs to be done completed with a minimum of fuss, and a minimum of physical effort, simply by using your head.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t let other people waste your precious time. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you need to focus all your energy – mental, physical and emotional – on things that mean something to you personally. Be a bit selfish.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone seems to be getting the better of an argument you’ve been having with them it could be because they know more about the subject under discussion than you do. You may have to admit that you were wrong. It’s not the end of the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not everyone can live up to your high standards Libra, so be ready to make allowances over the next 24 hours and don’t make a fuss if a colleague falls short of what you were hoping from them. They still have other talents you can use.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Pay attention only to those things that genuinely matter to you, as opposed to the things that other people say should matter to you. You cannot change the world, nor should you want to, but you can change yourself for the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Mercury, planet of the mind, is moving through your birth sign you will begin to understand how much effort and energy you have wasted on things that are irrelevant to your life goals. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to get it right.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem a bit subdued at the moment but that’s okay. According to the planets you have lots to think about and the best way to do that is to put up barriers between yourself and the rest of the world. Make sure they are only temporary though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been afraid to speak your mind but today you should take a more relaxed attitude towards people who think, feel and act in ways you may not agree with. After all, it takes all sorts to make a world – yes, even Aquarians!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your professional status means you can make a big impression on employers and other authority figures. If you think your talents are being overlooked then now is the time to speak up about it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com