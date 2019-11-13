Your daily horoscope: November 13

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun links with your ruler Pluto on your birthday, endowing you with even more self-belief than you usually possess. Whatever it is you want most out of life you will find a way to get it. But there will, of course, be a price – there always is.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you always want to accomplish more in life and with the sun linked to power planet Pluto today you will be aiming higher than ever before. Plan carefully though. Move too quickly and you could make a foolish mistake.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry if you have been feeling a bit tense over the past few days as the full moon is already beginning to fade and it won’t be long before you are back to your best. If you look for reasons to smile today you will surely find them.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There may be an easy explanation for most things that happen in life but what occurs over the next 24 hours could get you wondering if there is something deeper going on. Not everything has to have a logical explanation. There is still so much that is unknown.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will tackle even the toughest of tasks with confidence today. A part of you knows without having to be told that if you have confidence in yourself then everything will work out just fine. Personally and professionally you have so much to look forward to.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The choices you make over the next few days will have a huge impact on your future, especially on the work front where your skills will bring you to the attention of important people. Be the very best you can be, and you’ll be better than everyone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how many times you have tried and failed in recent weeks you can and you will succeed between now and the end of the year. Every setback you have experienced is a stepping stone to a higher level of achievement – so keep climbing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to bend the truth a bit to spare a loved one’s feelings today but that would be a mistake. They need to know where they have been going wrong and they need you to tell them. You’re the only one they trust to be honest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t need to worry about anything. Yesterday’s full moon no doubt made you anxious about a partnership or relationship but by the end of today it will be clear that what you feared the most simply isn’t going to happen, not now, not ever.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whether or not you enjoy what occurs over the next few days you will certainly learn from it, and by the time the sun moves into your sign on the 22nd your decisions will be guided more by wisdom than by luck. Self-knowledge is the key to success.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s sun-Pluto link suggests you now have the power to make at least one, and maybe several, of your dreams come true. You may have to give up something you have grown used to in return but it will be a sacrifice that is more than worth making.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do something today that helps revive a relationship that has fallen into a bit of a rut. It doesn’t have to be anything dramatic but it does have to be something you both enjoy, and something that can only be done with each other’s participation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to let those around you know what is going on in your head and, most importantly, in your heart. If you leave them to guess what you are thinking and feeling they could get it completely wrong, leading to even more misunderstanding.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com