Your daily horoscope: November 13

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you learned about yourself over the past 12 months will stand you in good stead for the events of the coming year. Life won’t always be easy but some of the challenges you face could be fun. There’s nothing you like more than being tested.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some people talk a lot but don’t actually do very much, but you are the opposite. Today, with Mars very much on your side, you will act first and talk about it later. As far as you are concerned there’s too much hot air floating around at the moment.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who envies your easygoing nature may try to make life difficult for you today but they won’t succeed. The more they try to convince you that it would be better to slow down the more you will speed up, if only to annoy them.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Finish what you are working on rather than start something new today. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to group activities where you are the one who is supposed to be taking the lead. Give others reasons to look up to you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you look at what occurs today in a logical and pragmatic way you are less likely to get angry about it. The simple fact is you cannot expect everything to go your own way, so accept what happens and find ways to make it work for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will notice something today that you should have noticed before but for some reason it stayed just out of your line of sight. Now that you can see it clearly it will also be clear what you need to do about it. Next time, keep your eyes open.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone you work with gives you a hard time today it may be tempting to give them a hard time back, but the planets warn if you do it could impact you financially. Instead of reacting, smile sweetly and do what you were going to do anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find yourself going in the opposite direction to everyone else today but it’s no big deal so don’t worry about it. You may in fact be one of the clued-in few who has got it right, so don’t be surprised if others soon start following you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you get involved with something that appeals to your adventurous nature you must make sure that you give it your all. Important people are watching and they won’t be impressed if you start fast but then ease up. It’s an all or nothing sort of day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t get bogged down in details. You are at your best when taking in the bigger picture and what you see today will answer so many of the questions you have been asking. Don’t read between the lines, read the whole page all in one go.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens over the next 24 hours will cheer you up immensely but not everyone will be delighted with the way events are unfolding. With that thought in mind keep an eye out for loved ones who are struggling. What can you do to help them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A more flexible approach to dealing with people in everyday situations is going to be needed today. If you stick rigidly to your usual way of seeing and doing things then confrontation is inevitable. Try laughing at other people’s stupidities, but not at the people themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Take extra care when dealing with people you don’t know very well. Where are they coming from? Where are they going to? What are their credentials? If you don’t know then it will pay you to find out. Don’t trust them just because they say you should.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com