IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your words will possess added power over the coming year, so think carefully before you open your mouth because you may not know your own verbal strength. And remember, not everyone has your mental courage when it comes to looking reality squarely in the face.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why are you worrying about something that 99 times out of 100 you would not care about in the slightest? Get your head together and get past it. An opportunity to improve your money situation will arrive this weekend. Are you ready to get started?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will do as you please over the next 48 hours and anyone who disapproves of your actions can go jump! You are in no mood to give ground to anyone, least of all to those who prefer to err on the side of caution.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A difficult decision will have to be made this weekend and because it involves people you are close to emotionally you must give it a lot of serious thought before making your move. After that though there can be no holding back. See it through to the end.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are in such a positive frame of mind at the moment that you truly believe you can do anything you please. And maybe you can, but don’t lose sight of the fact that causes always have consequences, no matter how good you feel about life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Nothing is quite what it seems at the moment, so keep your options open and don’t let anyone talk you into making decisions you may not be able to reverse later on. Above all, avoid people who try to convince you it’s time to panic. It never is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your way with words will either do a lot of good or a lot of harm over the next 48 hours. Mercury, your ruler, will encourage you to speak up about an issue you are passionate about but don’t get carried away with your own sense of righteousness.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure everyone knows who you are and what you can do. You have been rather quiet on the work front of late, so find your voice again and let the powers that be know you are still alive and kicking. It’s time to make some noise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you snap your fingers this weekend people will come running. There is such an aura of authority around you at the moment that few will be able to resist your requests. Whether those requests are “good” or “bad” remains to be seen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can get a lot done without too much effort over the next 48 hours, so don’t exert yourself when you don’t have to. If you focus on one major goal you will make the kind of progress that usually takes months rather than just days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It does not matter what excuses a colleague offers for failure, the fact is they have let you down and now you must make sure it never happens again. The bottom line is if they are not up to the job then you must show them the door.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is a good time to ask for a favour of some sort. In fact, the more outrageous the request you make the more likely it is to be granted, so be adventurous in your thinking and don’t be surprised when the universe drops a gem in your lap.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get your head round the fact that not everyone can see things from your point of view. There will be times this weekend when others’ behaviour astonishes you, and not in a good way, but from their side of the street it looks perfectly normal.

