HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although there is a new moon on your birthday the sun is also at odds with changes planet Uranus, so it won’t all be plain sailing. So much is possible but you must not be under any illusions that good things will come without you working for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

That fact that some of your colleagues do not approve of your aims is irrelevant – the only thing that matters is that you are happy with them. There is nothing they can do to stop you and there is no reason why you should stop yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Is what a friend now suggesting in your best interests? That is the question you need to ask yourself today. The new moon in your opposite sign means you must make sure that you are working as much for yourself as you are for other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The current new moon demands a degree of discipline from you that you may find hard to apply. The best way to get from where you are now to where you need to be is to draw up a detailed schedule – and then you must stick to it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Put pleasure first as the new week begins and don’t listen to those who urge you to work your fingers to the bone. Creative and romantic activities are under excellent stars and it would be a crime to waste your time on things you do not enjoy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be much in demand socially at the moment but it is your domestic situation that needs your attention. Family issues of one kind or another will loom large over the next few days and they must be sorted out to everyone’s satisfaction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find yourself in the right place at the right time to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity today and you must make the most of it. Good things will happen while you are on the move, so get out and about and get yourself noticed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An opportunity to improve your finances will come your way over the next 24 hours but you need to be careful because what you gain in the short-term could be taken from you again in the long-term. Don’t commit to any unnecessary spending plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s new moon in your sign will endow you with so much courage and so much confidence that you might start believing you are invincible. Be careful though. You may be on a run of good luck but there is no guarantee it will last forever!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to slow down a bit. There has been so much going on in your life of late that you may find it hard to take a breather, but take it you must or your energy could nosedive dramatically. Don’t forget you are mortal like everyone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new challenge is coming your way and to make the most of it you will need to join forces with people whose values and ambitions are similar to your own. Working as part of a team will be immensely satisfying, and immensely profitable too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new moon in the career area of your chart will encourage you to muscle your way ahead of your rivals and make sure employers and other important people know who you are and what you can do. Leave them in no doubt that they need your talents.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Ignore any and all restrictions today and follow your dream wherever it might lead you. This is potentially one of the best times of the year to head off on a new adventure, because wherever you go and whatever you do you should be under cosmic protection.

