Your daily horoscope: November 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have to do something over the coming months that you don’t much enjoy but your sense of duty will prevail and you will do it to the best of your abilities. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed. Someone in authority will reward you handsomely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep your overall goal in mind but don’t be too rigid in your thinking as to how you are going to reach it. The path that will take you most directly toward your objective is not necessarily the best one. The scenic route could be more interesting.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn that while you have the power to make things happen you must not misuse your authority. If you do you may suffer some kind of setback. Whatever it is you desire today you must attain it through fair means only.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get so caught up in other people’s worries and woes that you lose sight of the fact that the world is still a wonderful place. Steer clear of negative people and situations that are unlikely to end in smiles. Always be positive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It might be a smart move to keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself today, especially if they go against the grain of what the powers that be regard as acceptable. There will be a time to speak up but that time is not yet.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must make allowances for those who don’t share your drive and determination to get things done. The world is full of all kinds of people and each and every one of them has an important role to play. Your aims don’t have to be their aims.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are having second thoughts about a plan or project of some kind it could be because you are secretly worried that you are not prepared to start on it yet. In which case just change your timetable. It’s your baby after all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Too often of late you have wasted time looking back and wondering what might have been, when what you should have been doing is looking forward and imagining what life will be like when all your dreams come true. Change your thinking Libra!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to be plagued by self-doubt so why are your thoughts up in the air at the moment? Whatever the reason you need to snap out of it and get moving again. Any direction will do, just so long as you are on the move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more certain people criticize your choices the more you can be sure they are the right choices for you. If you encounter opposition today – and you will – it can only be because others sense you are going to succeed where they failed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No doubt there are many things in the world that need changing but don’t start thinking you can do it all on your own. In fact, you need to get out of the habit of believing you have a duty to always get involved. Charity begins at home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stick to the script today, because if you cut corners or do things in ways authority figures don’t agree with you could find yourself having to do it all over again. It may be a pain having to play it straight but it’s safer for the time being.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more certain people say you can trust them the tighter you should hold on to your wallet. Just because they have a way with words does not mean their words can be trusted and the planets warn that what you hear today could be deceptive.

