Your daily horoscope: November 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Neptune link on your birthday will open your mind to a wider and higher way of looking at life. Suddenly you will see meaning where before it seemed to be lacking. Just remember that not everyone will be able to share your revelation.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There can be no half measures today. With Jupiter very much on your side at the moment you can easily go beyond any kind of limits you have imposed on yourself in the past. Most of them are artificial anyway. Set a new personal best.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may not seem to others as if you are sensitive to their feelings but you are, and you will go out of your way to ease their fears. What will you want in return for this assistance? Nothing at all. Being able to help is reward enough.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s unlikely you will get far by appealing to someone’s better nature today because either they don’t have one or, more likely, it suits them to pretend that they don’t. If you want something done Gemini, you’ll have to do it yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Resist the urge to spend your hard-earned cash on things that you will probably use once and then never look at again. Keep your money in your pocket over the next few days, because you’ll need it for more important things very soon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you hear from a friend will be music to your ears, though it may take you a while to accept that what they are telling you is true. Just because bad news has been the order of the day of late does not mean it has to continue.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t escape a challenging situation by trying to run away from it, so get your head together and use your common sense to see it through to a successful conclusion. Face up to your fears and they won’t cause you any more problems.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you have admired from a distance seems to be sending subtle signals in your direction. Could it be they are as attracted to you as you are to them? Yes it could, so be brave and talk to them. Even a parrot can say “Hello”.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are so many openings and opportunities available to you now but you seem in no hurry to make the most of them. In a way it’s good that you are so relaxed, but don’t get so relaxed that you miss out on something truly special.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus in your sign encourages positive feelings both about yourself and about other people, which is great. However, as Venus squares up to Neptune today you must be careful. Don’t let others trade on your positivity for their personal profit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your situation is nowhere near as bleak as you seem to believe, so stop worrying and start noticing the things in your life that you should be thankful for. And remember, no matter what happened in the past there is always the future to look forward to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there are any relationship issues that need to be resolved now is the perfect time to get together with the people concerned and thrash out solutions. So long as you stay calm and look for compromises there is no reason why you can’t all be friends again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get emotional about an issue that, for best results, should be dealt with calmly and logically. Practical problems require practical solutions, so put your personal feelings on hold and look at the situation for what it is. Then act.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com