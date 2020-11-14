Your daily horoscope: November 14

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both Mars and Pluto active on your birthday there is precious little you won’t be able to achieve. The only danger is you may aim for too many targets and risk missing them all. Focus on the two or three things that matter most to you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t have much trouble working out what your next career move should be. Today’s sun-Pluto link will sweep away all your doubts and fears and life will again become the kind of game you most enjoy – the kind you always win!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will hear something to your advantage today but you may not believe it to begin with. The simple fact is there are a lot of people out there who would love to see you succeed, both in your personal life and in your career. Don’t disappoint them!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is a good time to tie up loose ends so you can march bravely into the future with nothing holding you back. Get rid of everything in your life you no longer need and only replace them with ideas, feelings and possessions that are truly wholesome.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What happens over the next few days will determine whether the final weeks of the year are something to look forward to or something to dread. As always, attitude is half the battle, so be happy and expect the best of yourself and of others too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Both at home and at work you must make more of an effort to get along with people this weekend, even people you don’t much like. There is a lot you can do on your own but there is so much more you can do as part of a team.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you get the chance to help someone, even if that someone is a total stranger, don’t pass it up. This is one of those times when both good deeds and bad deeds are magnified in their effect – and why would you want to do anything but good?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something that has been tormenting you for several weeks will no longer seem such a problem now that Mars is moving out of its retrograde phase. Chances are it was never really much of a problem anyway, but only now can you recognize that fact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that has gone wrong on a number of occasions will start to go right for you now. And that’s good because with the sun leaving your birth sign a week from now you are running out of time to amaze the world with your magnificence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Listen to what your sixth sense tells you today because it could save you from getting involved in a situation that is never going to be to your benefit. You already know what you should be doing, so stop wasting time and just do it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t have any trouble being assertive this weekend, as the sun links with Pluto in your sign and gives you a level of self-belief that to others seems almost superhuman. Just remember that most people respond better to kindness than to threats.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means speak the truth as you see it but be prepared for a backlash from those who don’t see the world the same way as you. Does it surprise you that some people think differently? Maybe that’s more your problem than theirs.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be one of life’s dreamers but over the next 48 hours you need to focus on reality and practicalities to the exclusion of everything else. Clear your head of all fanciful notions and do what has to be done in the most direct manner possible.

