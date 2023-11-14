Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you adopt a more rational outlook over the coming 12 months you will see answers to questions that puzzle everyone else. Once you have seen those answers you must make it your job to spread them far and wide, even if it makes you unpopular.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who questions your authority, or even your methods, is sure to regret it today. You are in no mood to sit back and listen to criticism, not even if you know, deep down, that a lot of that criticism is justified. Watch out world!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your communication skills may be extremely good but there are sure to be occasions over the next 24 hours when you find it impossible to make yourself understood. It’s not because you are saying anything wrong, it’s because some people are too stupid to understand.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence is on the rise again and with your ruling planet Mercury moving through your opposite sign you won’t hesitate to let friends and colleagues know what you think. Try to be modest when it comes to showing what a big brain you possess.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Any lingering doubts you might have about a creative or artistic matter will vanish today and you will then wonder how and why you allowed such a negative frame of mind to take hold. Whatever the reason you are moving ahead again, so keep going!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may disagree with what a senior colleague or someone in a position of authority tells you today but don’t get arrogant about it. If they think you are trying to make them look bad they could use their position to bring you down a peg or two.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Expect good news of one sort or another over the next 24 hours. If you keep lines of communication open with people whose ambitions reflect your own there is every chance you will soon be moving forward together at a rate of knots.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure every word and phrase you use today is designed to lift people up rather than pull them down. If you can do that then even your rivals and enemies will praise you for the clear and honest way you make your case for change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may take an optimistic view of what’s going on in the world but some of the people you have to deal with seem incredibly downbeat. Don’t let those people drag you down to their level. Remind yourself often that life is supposed to be fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Mercury, planet of the mind, moving through your sign, you will see and understand what is going on with much more clarity than most other people. Then you will be in a position to take the initiative and start making things happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Luck is not just something that comes at you out of the blue but also something you create for yourself by the way you allow yourself to think and feel. If you expect good things today then good things will surely come your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Say what is on your mind and don’t worry for a single moment if some people may be offended. The simple fact is they have been allowed to get away with making the rules for too long and must be challenged by someone brave – someone like you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been a bit hard on yourself of late, especially on the work front where you seem to believe you must always be better than everyone else. The only thing you should be measuring yourself against is if you are better now than you were before.

