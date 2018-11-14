Your daily horoscope: November 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when it feels as if events are slipping away from you, that you have lost control and can’t get it back again. But that’s okay – in fact it’s good. Letting go is the key to success and to enjoying life more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may get emotional about something today that 99 per cent of the time would not bother you in the slightest. Try not to let your feelings get in the way of common sense – yes, it is possible for them to exist side by side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel the need to let off steam then do so and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. Sometimes you hold your feelings in too much and then, at some stage, an emotional explosion results. You seem close to that position now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to take anything too seriously over the next 24 hours, especially where your career is concerned. There is no point getting angry if things don’t work out the way you expected. Accept the situation for what it is and find ways to work with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

More than most other signs you can be affected by your emotions and today’s cosmic picture warns if you let your feelings get the better of you it could cause problems further down the line. Try to be a bit more logical in your thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence but you should be smart enough to know that from over there the view is probably no different. Instead of wanting what you cannot have, learn to love what you do have.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may sympathize with a loved one’s plight but it is not up to you to put things right for them. Let them work out their own solution and don’t do any more than offer the occasional hint. They must learn to stand on their own two feet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to feel guilty just because you don’t get along with a certain individual. Yes, it would be nice if you were on the same wavelength but quite clearly you are not, so keep a space between you so you’re less likely to clash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem to others that you’ve been lucky and that the good things coming your way are not deserved, but that is not the full story. What goes around always comes around eventually, so you must have done something at some time to deserve it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be tempting to come down to someone else’s level and argue with them in ways they can more readily understand but don’t do it. You are not the one who needs to change. Nor are you a trivial person, so don’t say trivial things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to let others know that you will never accept less than what you believe you are worth. Your talents are such that you are right to demand top dollar for them, today and every day. The planets indicate you won’t be short of buyers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whatever else you do today don’t push yourself too hard. The cosmic set-up is such that the more you exert yourself over the next 24 hours the less you are likely to accomplish. Give yourself some breathing space and take life as it comes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you decide to do something on the spur of the moment today it will turn out to be a lot of fun, although not everyone will approve of what you are up to. But, of course, you’re a Pisces and being different comes easily to you.

