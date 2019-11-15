Your daily horoscope: November 15

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be even more assertive than usual over the coming year, which is good, but you need to make sure you don’t overstep the mark when dealing with people whose influence surpasses your own. Even a Scorpio has to answer to a higher power.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have unfinished business to take care of – and you do – then get on with it now because you don’t want guilt feelings over what you should have done spoil the weekend. Stop making excuses and get busy this very minute!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn if you act in an impetuous manner over the next 24 hours it could cause big problems over the weekend, so promise yourself now that you will control your desires – your desire to spend money in particular!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A rival will try to intimidate you today but they can only succeed if you panic or react in a negative manner. Stay calm and refuse to be moved by their threats – chances are they don’t have the power to see them through.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing today is that you listen to advice, especially from people who have been there and done it before you. If you are smart and learn from their mistakes then you won’t make so many mistakes of your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Let people above you on the professional ladder know how skillful and hard-working you are, and that if there are any promotions going you want to be considered. They will admire your ambition – and maybe fear it a little too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you get the urge to travel today and over the weekend you must not resist it. At this time of year more than most you will get more from moving around than you will from staying where you are. Spread your wings a bit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can, if you want, be suspicious. You can, if you want, question what other people have to tell you. But there is really no need. Accept what you hear and trust everyone who gives you advice. They want to see you succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be times over the next few days when you wish you were somewhere else, doing something else, but the fact is you are precisely where you are supposed to be, so stop griping and start making the most of your current situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you apply the right kind of pressure on someone you know is vulnerable to persuasion you can quite easily get them to do what you want, but is it moral to do so? Maybe you should apply some pressure to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With both Pluto and Saturn moving through your sign you can at times come across as a bit too intense. But is that a bad thing? At least others will be aware that when you say something you mean it. Say something serious today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn you run the risk of offending someone with your careless use of words, and while that may not bother you now there could be repercussions later when the roles are reversed. What goes around always comes around eventually.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t be content to stay at your current location today – you want to be on the move and visiting places and people that excite you. Have a destination in mind but allow yourself to wander if something or someone catches your eye.

