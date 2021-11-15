Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday suggests that your enthusiasm for a job, a task or a creative activity will fluctuate wildly. Try to plan ahead and space out what you do so that you are never behind in your schedule and racing to catch up.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not rush an important decision. Everyone knows you move fast and have a can-do attitude but the danger now is that a hurried decision could turn out to be a wrong decision – with serious financial consequences for all concerned.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how tempted you may be to get involved in someone else’s business today you must keep your distance. Even if you genuinely believe you can help it will be of more benefit to everyone, including yourself, if you let the situation work itself out.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone irritates you today you must resist the temptation to do something irritating in return. Jupiter’s influence warns that once you start to get angry you may not be able to stop, so stay calm and let little things, and little people, pass by unnoticed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may disagree with what a friend or family member believes but that should not stop you living or working with them, or even having fun together. Just be aware there are certain topics it might be wise not to bring up in conversation.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your feelings will swing dramatically from one extreme to the other over the next 24 hours. You won’t be able to stop it happening but you can mitigate the effects by not taking either yourself or other people too seriously. Look consciously for reasons to laugh.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your mind seems to be wandering all over the place at the moment, which could have a negative effect on your dealings with colleagues who expect you to be on the ball at all times. If something is worrying you, focus on it and sort it out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not take chances with money today, be it your own or be it money you share with other people. The sun at odds with Jupiter warns that if you invest in one luxury item you may not be able to stop until you’ve bought the whole shop!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be careful what you say over the next 24 hours, because if you come across as thoughtless or insensitive it could harm a relationship that is very important to you. Sometimes Scorpio you don’t seem to notice just how sharp your tongue can be!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you get the feeling that someone is plotting things behind your back you should, of course, take care, but according to the planets your fears are most likely unfounded. Are you just being paranoid, or are the powers that be really out to get you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to bring an issue that has been hidden away for months into the open, because only when you face it directly will you be able to deal with it once and for all. Be honest with loved ones and insist they be honest with you too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s natural to be anxious about certain issues but you must not let them get to you to such an extent that they dominate your thinking. Let others panic if they want to today – you must stay calm and believe that only good things are going to happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t take kindly to criticism over the next 24 hours and certain people may come to wish they had kept their mouths shut instead of telling you what they think. Don’t react too harshly though – it’s unlikely they mean most of what they say.

