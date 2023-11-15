Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your charm and way with words will open doors wherever you go and whatever you do over the coming year. Don’t use your talents carelessly though – only get involved with issues that aim to make the world a better place for the many people in it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The influence of Venus in your opposite sign means you won’t be quite so pushy as you usually are today and that’s a good thing. Get together with loved ones to plan something fun and exciting, maybe a vacation to some exotic new place.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how busy you are today you must make time for the people who mean most to you in life. Let partners and loved ones know that while you cannot always be there at their side you will always keep them close in your heart.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get caught up in idle gossip and chatter today. You don’t have to be ultra serious but you do have to recognize there are important things that need to be done and they may never get finished if you waste time on trivial stuff.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With Venus moving through the domestic area of your chart you will find it easy to let family members know how much you care for them. You don’t have to do anything fancy or buy them costly gifts, just make it clear that you love them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make it your business today to defuse a long-running dispute of some kind. Disagreements of one sort or another are inevitable but that does not mean you have to take sides or go all out to win. Find constructive ways to bring people together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your social life has been going well of late but before long you will have to face up to family and financial commitments that are not nearly so much fun. They will be easier to handle if you don’t try to pretend they do not exist.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point trying to stay in control of your feelings when your heart is bursting with so much goodness and joy. Let your guard down today and show your true face to the world – the one that wants the best for everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you are attracted to may be playing hard to get but if you keep at it they will crack eventually. Maybe they are fearful of letting you know that they are as enamored of you as you are of them. Passion can be a troublesome thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try to relax over the next 24 hours. If you get some time to yourself don’t think you have to fill it with a constant flood of activity. You may be a livewire by nature but you don’t have to be on the go every minute of every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will warm to someone on the work front today and it’s quite possible you will make a formidable team. They may be strikingly different to you in temperament but your aims are pretty much identical and that’s what matters the most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The changes you want to see in the world will only happen if you make an effort to change yourself first. If you think that your good works will bear fruit regardless of how you choose to behave personally you risk severe disappointment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Balance your desire to get ahead in the world, including making sure you never have to worry about your finances again, with the need to look out for the people you love. It’s not all about dollars and cents – care and kindness matter much more than money.

