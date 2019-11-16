Your daily horoscope: November 16

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not care what other people think of you – Scorpios are notoriously thick-skinned – but it will pay you to find out why someone is so openly hostile to your ideas. Maybe it’s because those ideas could hurt them personally. How can you change things so everyone wins?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can afford to take a few risks this weekend, even if some people warn that playing safe might be a wiser course of action. Also, as you have spent so much time helping other people you now have every right to help yourself. It’s not selfish, it’s smart.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The situation you are faced with at the moment may require a more softly-softly approach than comes naturally to you, but it’s unlikely to be as dangerous as you fear, so don’t make too many adjustments. And certainly don’t let those who have failed you off the hook.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep your eye on the big picture over the next 48 hours and let other people take care of the details. On the work front, especially, you must not allow yourself to get snowed under by the kind of trivia that slows you down and wastes your time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s transit of the most dynamic area of your chart will encourage you to push ahead with something that not everyone in your family and social circle thinks is a good idea. The only thing that matters is that you believe it will work. So just do it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t give up on something just because it is proving to be a harder task than you anticipated. As a Leo you have what it takes to step up to the plate in tough situations and play your way out of trouble. Do that now and your reputation will soar.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars for Virgo this weekend is that you should be full of optimism and swimming in good cheer. Yes, a little voice in the back of your head may still be urging caution but you can safely ignore it. What could possibly go wrong?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Certain people may be going out of their way to find fault with your actions but they won’t succeed in unsettling you. Even if some of their criticisms prove to be true you can easily find ways to resolve the fors and againsts. That what Libras do best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been exceedingly busy of late, but even if you are feeling physically and mentally weary you won’t be slowing down, not even for a minute or two. With so much momentum pushing you on you could not stop if you wanted to – and you don’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Have the courage and the confidence to strike out in a new direction and ignore the so-called “experts” who claim it might be wiser to play it safe. Taking risks is something that makes you come alive, so be brave and be bold and be open to success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to have got it into your head that someone is out to get you. They’re not, but that kind of negative thinking can be self-fulfilling. Do whatever it takes to keep your spirits up this weekend. Whatever pleases you the most, do that and nothing else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everyone wants to get close to you at the moment. Everyone sees you as some kind of star. By all means enjoy the attention but don’t let it distract you from the important matters you are working on. And don’t let the adulation go to your head.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have a plan that you want to sell to people you know will be unsupportive then you need to do your homework and find out what might change their minds. Are there ways you can buy off their doubts? Or does that sound too much like bribery?

