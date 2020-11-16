Your daily horoscope: November 16

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Relationships of all kinds, but affairs of the heart in particular, will take centre stage over the coming 12 months and there will be times when you don’t know which way to turn. The people you can trust are the people who don’t go out of their way to flatter you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means get more involved with a cause that is close to your heart, but don’t start throwing money at it, at least not until you know for sure where it will end up. Unscrupulous types won’t be slow to take advantage of your generous nature.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you always believed was trustworthy has clearly been keeping things from you and the question now is: What are you going to do about it? If it’s only a minor matter you would probably do best not to mention it. But don’t forget it either.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your ability to communicate has never been in doubt but just lately there have been one or two misunderstandings, which suggests that you might like to start explaining things a bit more clearly. Remember, not everyone is as quick on the uptake as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not find what someone tells you today amusing, though they clearly think it’s hilarious, but you are advised to keep your feelings about it to yourself. Chances are they are not being provocative, they just don’t see that words can sometimes hurt.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party, today or any day, so if others press you to get involved in a social activity you have no interest in you must make your excuses and give it a miss. You’re allowed a quiet day occasionally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Spell out in plain and simple language what it is you are about to do and then no one will be in a position to complain later on that they were not prepared. Better still, write it down and post it online where all your contacts can see.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus in your sign links with Jupiter, planet of expansion today, so it’s quite likely that your emotions will be over the top in some way. Remind yourself often that there is a fine line between love and hate, and always strive to let love lead the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your mind may be sharp and clear but you must not assume that others are as on the ball mentally as you are. A loved one could be a bit too dreamy for your liking, but don’t waste time trying to drag them back to reality – it won’t work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Resist the temptation to rush through a task at top speed just so you can get it over with and move on to something more interesting. Almost certainly you will make a mistake and have to come back to it later on. Get it right the first time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets suggest this would be a very good day to take things easy, both at home and at work. There is a lot to be said for putting a few hours aside to just sit and watch the passing parade. You don’t always have to be in it yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You appear to be having doubts about something that a short while ago you thought was one of your best ideas ever. Most likely it is still a really good idea but your mind has forgotten the reasons why. Give it time and they’ll come back to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not let others know that you are desperate to make a good impression, because then they will keep raising the bar and demanding more from you. A more relaxed attitude to your place in the world will work well for you today. Let others come to you.

