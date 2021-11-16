Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, your ruler, is energized by the sun on your birthday, inspiring you to reach for the stars in everything you do. Self-belief will not be a problem over the coming year but you will need to remind yourself occasionally that you are human like everyone else!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is not the time to hang back and let others take the initiative. Aries is a sign that does best when leading from the front, so get your act together, push your way to the front of the line and show the world what star quality looks like.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a friend or work colleague offers to do you a favor today your first reaction is likely to be of the ‘What’s the catch?’ variety – but that is exactly what you must not allow yourself to think. The planets indicate they really are on your side.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If an employer or senior colleague tells you to put up or shut up today you’ll have no choice but to show them what you are capable of. And if your efforts fall short of the desired standard? Maybe next time you shouldn’t brag quite so much!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars today is that you need to make some serious changes, the kind that will bring you the recognition and respect you crave. Give your all over the next 24 hours and believe with all your heart that you have what it takes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you give up on something that is proving more difficult than you expected you will hate yourself for it later on, so keep at it and break through whatever mental barrier is stopping you from being the best possible Leo you can be. It’s all in your head.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have never been afraid to stand up for what you believe and with the Sun on good terms with Pluto today your passion for a cause of some kind will take you past whatever obstacles life places in your path. Self-belief is an absolute must.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how confident and courageous you may be you must not forget that other people have those qualities too. According to the planets you will clash with someone today whose self-belief is every bit as strong as your own. Try working together instead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in your sign linked to Pluto, your ruler, makes this one of the best days of the year for getting things done. Identify your goal, work out how you are going to reach it, then give it your all. Success is guaranteed – for you at least.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing today is that you put principles before profit and power. No matter how much others may try to bribe or coerce you to do things for material gain you must be true to who you are and what you know matters most in life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your mind may be overflowing with good ideas but you cannot follow up on each and every one of them. Be selective in what you choose to direct your time and energy toward and don’t let your thoughts wander off in other directions. It’s all about focus.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone in a position of authority will praise you to the skies today and you deserve every nice word they say about you. They may, however, follow it up with a request to get involved with something you’re not much interested in. Have the strength to say “no”.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You possess so much energy and self-belief at the moment that no task will be too much for you and no target will be too far away to reach. Just make sure they are tasks and targets that you have chosen personally. Don’t let others use you.

