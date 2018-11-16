Your daily horoscope: November 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Love planet Venus is going to be the main influence on your life over the coming year and that bodes well for affairs of the heart. Venus is also the planet of values, so give some thought to what you appreciate most in life – then get more of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This should be a fun time for affairs of the heart, so put money and other worries out of your head and focus only on enjoying yourself with the people who mean most to you. Relationships of all kinds will go well over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You always seem to be on the go, and that’s fine, but today you would be wise to slow right down and give both your body and your mind time to recuperate. You’ve been through a lot in recent weeks and need to restore some balance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets are now urging you to make more of an effort to work with people who share your aims and ambitions in life. There is a lot you can do on your own but there is no limit to what you can do as part of a team.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a friend needs a shoulder to cry on today you are the one who will give it to them. It may be true that they brought their troubles on themselves but it is not your place to criticize. Remind the world how sympathetic a sign Cancer can be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will be in the mood for pleasure today and you must not let anything hold you back from indulging yourself to the full. Whatever outstanding duties and responsibilities you may have you are advised to ignore them all and have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to have got so deeply involved in a project of some kind that you have become oblivious to another matter that needs to be dealt with. Stand back from yourself today and try to get a wider perspective on what is important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Venus, your ruler, moves in your favour again today you won’t be minded to push yourself too hard – and indeed, why should you? What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so you might as well relax and get a bit more enjoyment from life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Venus in the most sensitive area of your chart may be making you a bit more moody than usual but it is also making you aware that other people have problems too. By helping someone in need today you will be helping yourself as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No, the world is not out to get you. No, you are not the victim of a conspiracy. For some reason you have allowed your imagination to run riot of late and now you seem to believe all sorts of weird and wonderful things – none of which are true!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Venus, planet of harmony, moves in your favour today you should find it quite easy to make a good impression on those around you. Whatever it is you are currently working on, do it with passion and commitment, plus a large dash of style.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be full of good cheer today and most likely won’t have the foggiest idea why. But why should there be a reason? Why can’t you just enjoy life for the sake of it? You can, and you will, and the world will love you for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you recently developed a crush on someone, a romantic attraction which, for one reason or another, is unlikely to bring you happiness. Keep your feelings strictly to yourself. This is the wrong time to be honest about them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com