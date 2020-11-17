Your daily horoscope: November 17

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

When deciding what you may or may not be capable of don’t listen to other people, listen to your inner voice. You can really shine over the coming year but you must get past your need for approval. If it feels right to you just do it, and do it well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your imagination will be working overtime today, and while in some ways that could be fun it could also lead you in directions you probably don’t want to go. Make a conscious effort to focus on the facts and don’t read too much into what other people say.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Push ahead with whatever it is you have planned for today and don’t let others talk you out of it. Uranus in your sign makes you hugely adventurous and not everyone around you will find that easy to deal with. Drag them out of their comfort zone.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t hate yourself for a mistake or mishap of some kind. Even if you did have the lead role in the affair you are still part of a team and everyone must take their share of the blame, just as everyone takes their share of the rewards.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It will pay you to seek assistance from people who have a better idea of what is going on than you do. It won’t reflect badly on you if you have to admit you are out of your depth – in fact others will be delighted to help you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A communication of some kind will throw the cat among the pigeons today and it’s quite likely that everyone will end up blaming everyone else for what has gone wrong. Stay calm and resist the urge to take sides. No one will emerge from this as the “winner”.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find it difficult to get a straight answer out of a friend or loved one today don’t press it. It doesn’t mean they have something to hide, it just means they are unsure of their ground and don’t want to commit themselves, which is actually quite sensible.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to look shocked if it turns out that someone has been blatantly dishonest with you. The signs have been there for quite a while and you really should have worked out what was happening a lot earlier than this. Sometimes you can be too trusting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may need to be vocal in your criticism of a partner or colleague today, simply because anything less than a full-on, in-your-face attitude will be ignored. It’s sad but it’s true: sometimes you have to get angry to make sure you get heard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you trying so hard to prove yourself to people who on most other days you would not care less about? Maybe it’s because, deep down, you are not entirely sure if you are capable of reaching certain standards. You won’t know until you try!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Whatever it is you have set your heart on achieving just go for it and ignore everything else. One of the positives of your sign is your staying power, your refusal to give up. You’ll reach your goal eventually, of that there is no doubt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone in a position of authority is critical of your efforts today don’t get all defensive and make excuses. Listen to what they say and, if there is merit in it, act on their advice. Even an Aquarius can learn from other people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter what happens over the next 24 hours, and no matter how challenging it might be, find ways to laugh at it. Sometimes the best way to handle a difficult situation is to treat it with humor. A smile will make you feel better than a frown.

