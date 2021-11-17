Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday this year is that a clean break is needed with the past. That does not necessarily mean a break with people or in your career but your thinking certainly needs to change, and change radically. Your happiness depends on it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not ignore a financial issue that needs to be dealt with quickly and efficiently. If you try to avoid it now the cost will be higher later on when others demand that you pay what you owe, plus what they lost because you made them wait.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be convinced that what you are planning is amazing and that everyone should get behind you, but don’t expect the world to beat a path to your door. Could it be others can see problems that you, in your enthusiasm, have managed to overlook?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been a bit too intense of late and need to lighten up a bit. The planets indicate that time spent in the company of friends will not be time wasted, so forget about all the serious stuff and remind yourself what it means to have fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

All things are possible for you now but you would be wise to avoid indulging in the sort of fantasies that will never come true no matter how much you believe in yourself. Keep your feet on the ground and create something of a practical nature.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think that if you don’t make a move soon an opportunity will pass you by forever, but the planets warn you are being overly dramatic. You will gain more in the long-term if you take your time and get it right. There’s no need to rush.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You pride yourself on having your finger on the pulse and knowing what is going on around you but recent events have made you wonder if maybe your touch is slipping. Don’t worry, what occurs today will restore your faith in your own abilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It might be tempting to bend the rules a bit but today’s Mars-Uranus link warns it could be extremely costly if you get found out. Are you willing to risk a big loss for a potentially much smaller gain? Of course not – it’s not worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in your sign means your self-belief is sky-high at the moment but other influences warn if you say or do anything the powers that be disapprove of they will come down on you hard. You don’t need to create enemies Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be a bit pessimistic today, which is unusual for you, and the way to get past it is to remind yourself how lucky you are compared to most other people. So things haven’t gone as you planned. So what? Adapt and move on – with a smile!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are not now and never have been a victim, so get your act together and turn what looks like a negative development into a positive one through sheer force of personality. The more others want you to stay quiet the more of a noise you should be making!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t waste your time trying to get approval from people in positions of power today because no matter what you say or do they will remain unimpressed. Have the courage to press ahead with your plans, on your own if needs be. Give yourself permission to be great.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens over the next 24 hours will shake things up a bit and make it easier for you to pick a path through the obstacles certain people have placed in front of you. Change can be unsettling but it can also, if used correctly, be your friend.

