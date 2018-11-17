Your daily horoscope: November 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to expand your horizons this year. For too long you have narrowed your focus to such an extent that, while it has brought you considerable success, you have begun to miss important signs along the way – signs you are supposed to follow.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you let your emotions get in the way of logical thinking this weekend you could end up a very long way from the truth. And if you see plots and conspiracies around every corner it’s a sure sign your imagination is playing tricks on you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do something that excites you this weekend, even if it is something that does not meet with general approval. You’re a Taurus and you don’t do things to please other people, not even those you are closest to emotionally. Always please yourself first.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t expect your carefully worked out plans and routines to run smoothly over the next 48 hours. In fact they may fall apart completely. But do you really need your life to be so regimented and so organized? Probably not. Let go and live!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if everyone but you has taken leave of their senses but you should know by now that the world does not always turn in a logical way. Maybe that’s the real problem – maybe it’s you who is expecting too much. Think about it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point trying to reason with people today, because others are guaranteed to disagree with everything you say. You could try to double bluff them and say the opposite of what you mean, but is it worth the effort? No it isn’t.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem to some that the world is going to hell in a handcart but you can choose not to look at it that way. Keep smiling and keep believing that things will get better, and chances are they will very soon, for you at least.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to let other people’s selfishness and stupidity get to you over the next few days. Ignore what they say and ignore what they do and keep faith with the path that you have chosen to take. Rise above petty things, and petty people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you don’t feel like being creative this weekend then don’t force yourself. According to the planets there is not much point trying to start anything new at the moment – but you can, and you should, finish what you have already begun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are spending too much time looking back and thinking about what might have been and need to snap yourself out of it. In a matter of days the sun will move in your favour and a new phase will begin. The past will soon be ancient history.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Honesty is, of course, a virtue but there are still occasions when you should keep your thoughts to yourself and this is one of them. Even if a loved one demands to know what you think about their plans you would be wise to lie, a little.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Employers and other important people have been hugely demanding of late and, for the most part, you have managed to raise your game and impress them. But you know there is one more thing you need to do to enhance your reputation. Do it now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be tempting to act outrageously this weekend, if only because you realize you may not get another chance for quite some time, but stay within the bounds of what is socially acceptable. Yes, rules can be tedious, but they are there for a reason.

