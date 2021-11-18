Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday will do wonders for your ability to see past the surface of things so you can work out what is really going on. You may possess a logical mind but intuition will be just as important over the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to stand back from the situation you are in at the moment and see it from a more objective angle. Hopefully you will realize that it’s no more than a petty dispute and is not worth getting upset about. You can afford to let it go.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Mercury linked to Neptune today you will feel the need to be more open and honest about your feelings, and that’s a good thing. But don’t be so open and honest that rivals learn things about you that, if made public, could make you look bad.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your communication skills are at a peak and you will reveal facts that impress other people, not least because they can’t work out how you knew about them. You’re not about to reveal your sources, of course, but you will make them work for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Go out of your way to help other people feel good about themselves today, because then you will feel good about yourself as well. A little bit of flattery will go a long way, especially with those who don’t seem to get praised often. They’ll appreciate it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will overcome any and all challenges today, not least because you seem to know what is going to happen before it actually does. Your insights into other people’ motives will work in your favor to such an extent that to some it might seem like magic.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Say what is on your mind today, even at the risk of offending powerful people. Your way with words is such that no one will be able to deny that you know what you are talking about – and can have no excuses for not doing what you say.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must stay positive in your thinking and you must stay focused on your No. 1 aim. The universe will send all sorts of interesting distractions your way over the next 24 hours and you must ignore them all. Aim for the top and nothing lower.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It would appear that some people are still unaware of who you are and what you can do, so it’s time to showcase your talents and make sure you are in their thoughts every single day from now on. Let your Scorpio brilliance shine far and wide.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Family matters should go well for you today but they will go even better if you follow your instincts and have the courage to move in the direction they point you in. Loved ones will trust whatever decisions you take, so don’t take them lightly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ideas will flow through your mind today but only some of them will be worth following up on. Capricorn is supposed to be a practical sign, so focus on those two or three ideas that look the most promising and ruthlessly junk the rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be true that employers and other important people think highly of your talents but their opinions could easily change if it seems you’re losing touch with reality. Focus only on dreams that have at least a 50-50 chance of coming true.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your talent for getting people to like you will come in useful over the next 24 hours, especially on the work front where some serious tasks need to be dealt with. Think hard before deciding who you want to be on your team – select only the best.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com