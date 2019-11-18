Your daily horoscope: November 18

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming 12 months may not be as disruptive as the previous 12 months but there will still be momentous changes. The good thing is you finally know what it is you want most out of life, which makes getting it so much easier. Be sensational Scorpio!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a friend or colleague has a great idea today it’s quite likely that you will be jealous. But is there some way you can make it pay for you as well? Just because it’s their idea does not mean you cannot adapt it for your own purposes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Having boasted to everyone within earshot what you intend to do, it might be wise to actually get on with it. Some of your rivals seem to think you are all talk and no action, and the longer you put it off the more people will agree with them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is something that needs to be cut out of your life then you will get the chance over the next few weeks. Mars in your opposite sign as from tomorrow will give you the ruthlessness you need to wield the axe. Leave no room for sentiment.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to push yourself harder than ever to get something finished but if you do you could exhaust yourself and end up even further behind than before. Plan what you have to do so it gets done by the end of the week, no earlier.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever you choose to start this week will take up a great deal of time and energy, so make sure it is what you really want to be doing and, once you have committed to it, go all the way. No, it won’t be too much for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Mars about to move into the domestic area of your chart you must expect a certain amount of challenging behaviour from partners and loved ones. Calm them down as best you can but, if it gets too much, don’t be afraid to lay down the law.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Mars is about to move into the most outspoken area of your chart you won’t be shy about telling people what you think – loudly if necessary. Just bear in mind that if your message is a good one you should not have to shriek about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means work hard and have fun this week, but start looking for ways you can wind down a bit too. Mars is about to leave your sign, so your energy levels may dip a little over the next few days. It’s quite natural, so don’t fight it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to lack in self-belief but recent weeks have seen you questioning both your motives and abilities. Don’t worry, not long after Mars enters your sign tomorrow your confidence will come surging back. You will soon be your old self again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have to work on something you don’t much enjoy today but if you knuckle down and show willingness, and make a good job of it, then it won’t be as bad as you feared. Attitude is everything, so be positive and take pride in what you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something will happen over the next 48 hours that forces you to face up to the fact that you need to make major changes on the work front. The world outside your door has been changing, so now you must change too to keep pace with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Yes, a rival has more power than you, but you have more brains, so you should be able to take what occurs over the next few days and shape it to your advantage. But don’t just wait for things to happen, seize the initiative and make them happen.

