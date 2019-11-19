Your daily horoscope: November 19

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Mars moves into your sign on your birthday this year you need to believe that all paths are open to you. Then you need to pick one of those paths and give it your all. You won’t just be good this coming year Scorpio, you will be great!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Refuse to settle for second best and refuse to let others tell you that certain things cannot be done. Your ruling planet Mars makes all things possible, so set your sights high and go for it. While others are still stuck on the ground you will soar.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A change in the way you deal with people on a one-to-one basis is needed. You can still get your way in most things but you will have to make sure that others get what they want from joint activities too. It’s no longer all about you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to change your ways to please other people. Even if you try it probably won’t work because on a subconscious level your mind and emotions will be working against it. You are who you are and you do what you do for a good cosmic reason.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You no longer need to be reticent about your aims and ambitions. Make sure everyone knows what it is you are trying to do and how they can help you reach your goals. You may be pleasantly surprised how many come forward to assist you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to make some tough decisions over the next few days, the kind of decisions that are sure to make people angry. Fortunately, you are not the sort of individual to let it worry you, so do what you have to do and do it well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may believe that you can take on the world and win but even if that is the case you are advised to make compromises where you can and to avoid confrontation. Life is about having fun, so why fuss and fight about trivial things?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Once Mercury turns direct again tomorrow you will find it much easier to convince others that your plans are worthy of support. You may actually look back over the past few weeks and recognize that the delays you were forced to endure were worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste any more time trying to analyze your motives, just get on and do what has to be done and be happy in the knowledge that you are making things happen again. Mars in your sign will endow you with no end of energy and ambition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is of the utmost importance now that you adopt the correct mental attitude in your everyday affairs. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of the your chart will open you to all sorts of negative influences, but you don’t have to give in to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more adventurous side of your nature will come to the fore over the next few days and you will take the kind of risks you usually strive to avoid. By all means push your luck a little but don’t forget there will be consequences for getting it wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart today you may be able to exert more leverage on the work front that has been the case in recent weeks. By all means let people in positions of power know when you think they are doing it wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have never been the sort to be taken in by the latest craze or fashion and you are not about to get caught up in the latest round of trendy hysteria. If others want to put common sense on hold that’s up to them, but it’s not for you.

