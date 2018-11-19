Your daily horoscope: November 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As a Scorpio you have a tendency to go to extremes but that will be tempered over the coming year by the understanding that you need to forge alliances with like-minded people. Don’t be so fixed in your opinions – it’s okay to bend a little at times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry if you find yourself with your back to the wall over the next few days – you are the kind of person who likes to be challenged. Dive into your Aries reserves of courage and confidence and find ways to resolve the situation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how impatient you may be to get started on a new project you must take your time and get the details right. Even if you truly believe that nothing can possibly go wrong, you are still advised to take it slowly at first.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone in a position of power will provoke you outrageously today and you will find it hard not to react. Most likely that is what they want you to do because it will give them an excuse to come down on you hard. Don’t fall for it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more other people agree with each other the more you will suspect that they are up to something. Maybe it’s just your suspicious nature working overtime but the planets suggest you could be right, so decline to go along with their plans, for now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There may seem to be no logical reason for what happens today but why should logic have anything to do with it? You’re dealing with people, real human beings, not figures on a page, and very few people know what their own minds are up to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, what you are working on with other people is boring, but you are advised to stick with it for a while longer. What happens around the time of Friday’s full moon will bring new opportunities – then and only then should you revise your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You know the old saying: If you want a job done well then you should do it yourself. That seems to be very much the case as the new week begins – don’t delegate tasks to people who don’t possess half your drive and dynamism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a tendency to stir up trouble with some of the things you say and today will be no different. It won’t worry you in the slightest, of course, but watch your back because more than a few people will be looking for ways to damage you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have never been the sort to back down when challenged and you are not about to start now. That’s fine, but bear in mind that the upcoming full moon could tip the odds against you toward the end of the week. Don’t make enemies needlessly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens over the next few days is likely to disrupt your schedule and send your plans all over the place, which won’t be to your liking. What will be to your liking though is that new opportunities will arise from the chaos. Be ready for them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The best way to help other people is to leave well alone and let them sort out their own problems. That might sound cold-hearted but the fact is certain individuals have been relying on you too much. It’s time they took responsibility for themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As the sun nears the end of its stay in one of the better areas of your chart you will need to tighten up how you do things and not be quite so careless and easygoing. Think of your reputation and how you can both maintain and improve it.

Discover more about yourself at sally brompton.com