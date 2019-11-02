Your daily horoscope: November 2

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you have to do this year may scare you a bit but don’t let it show. Make it seem as if you have total belief in your abilities. Put on an act and make it a good one. Appearances are always important, so look and act in a confident manner.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone seems to be going out of their way to annoy you and, of course, it’s getting you a bit steamed up. You need to recognize that it is just a ploy to distract you from doing something they don’t want you to do. Don’t fall for it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What looks like a simple job could in fact get rather tricky this weekend, so give yourself plenty of time to get it done. Don’t try to rush it in any way as that will all but guarantee you have to go back and do it again later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find a situation funny but not everyone shares your zany sense of humour, so be ready for some rather dark looks when you start laughing and giggling. But don’t let it stop you. Where humour is concerned there should be no boundaries.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you allow yourself to get excitable over the next 48 hours you could end up doing and saying things that come back to haunt you later on. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you can and you must steer clear of extremes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn that the harder you push yourself now the less likely it is you will complete the tasks you are working on. Sometimes a more plodding tempo is best, especially when dealing with people who don’t think and act as quickly as you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something from your past will come back to worry you this weekend but there is actually precious little it can do to harm you, so try not to attach too much importance to it. Put it out of your mind if you can – if not, just laugh at it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Under no circumstances pretend to be something you are not this weekend because others will see right through you, and it won’t do your reputation much good. Why would you want to disguise your true nature anyway? Be proud of who you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be tempting to gossip about someone you know but the planets warn you need to be careful. If you talk trash about other people they may decide it’s okay to talk trash about you, and almost certainly you will come off worse.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must finish what you started before moving on to something else. You may think that you can save money by ending what you are doing right now but the planets warn it would be a false economy. You’re more than halfway there, so go all the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Focus your mind and you energy in a single direction and don’t listen to those who say you are being selfish. Maybe you are but on this occasion it is justified. You have something important to finish and cannot allow minor matters to distract you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find yourself involved in an argument this weekend you are strongly advised to back off. If you insist on taking it all the way you may do irreparable harm to a friendship that up until now has been enjoyable for both of you. Let the matter drop.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you work or do business with may not be pulling their weight but is it worth making a big issue over? Probably not. If it does not bother their conscience that they are getting more for doing less then just get a new partner for future activities.

