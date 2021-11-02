Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be challenged this year to choose between the angel sitting on one shoulder and the devil sitting on the other. Allow your better nature to rise to the surface and only say and do things that improve the world in important ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may look and act as if you have total self-confidence but something has spooked you and whatever that something is will show itself today. No matter what occurs you must stay in control of your emotions, because if you lose it now you’ll regret it later on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t bother trying to keep your thoughts and feelings secret from the people around you because your face is an open book and everyone can read it. Be completely honest about what you think and how you feel – others expect you to be plain-spoken.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something seems to be holding you back from giving your all and today’s Mercury-Pluto link will encourage you to find out what that something is. The most important thing by far is that you look at life as it is, not as you want it to be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it difficult to get moving today, but that’s okay. In fact, you may find that your inability to take action now will work in your favour later on. Let your rivals move first – at the very least you will learn from their mistakes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get over the idea that you can reset the clock and take back some of the things you said in recent weeks. The fact is you can’t. The only thing that matters today, and for the rest of the week, is what you choose to say next.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must play the game of life strictly by the book today, because if you bend the rules even slightly the powers that be will come down on you like a ton of bricks! You don’t need to cheat – you are smart enough to win without cutting corners.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your understanding of human nature will come in handy today, especially when dealing with people who love to make a drama out of a crisis. You’ll know exactly what to say to them to cool things down. Your way with words is your most important weapon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel pumped up and ready to go but today’s link between Pluto, your ruler, and Mercury, planet of the mind, warns it might be a smart idea to wait a day or two. You’re almost ready to do something great, but not quite yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are some people so determined to give you a hard time? What have you done to deserve it? Nothing, probably, but the fact remains they have you in their sights and because of that you must avoid being confrontational – that’s exactly what they want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will find it quite easy to change the course your life is taking over the next few days, but you must be realistic about how far and how fast you can travel. You don’t need to move into the future at top speed – take it slowly, for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the planets at the moment is that you must be more direct in your actions if you want to get on in the world. Don’t just assume that employers and other important people know who you are and what you can do. Tell them about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Focus on the big issues and don’t let little people pull you down to their level. The sun in Scorpio at this time of year expands your mind to such an extent that you see things others are completely unaware of, and that gives you a huge advantage.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com