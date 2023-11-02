Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday is that you need to stop thinking so much and start acting instead. Don’t waste time drawing up detailed plans – which, of course, you’ll keep changing – just move in the general direction of your dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Because you are ambitious by nature you are always on the lookout for opportunities to excel and what occurs next could be the big chance you have been waiting for. Don’t listen to what others say is and is not possible, just go for it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make a point of sitting down with a loved one today so you can discuss any problems that have been troubling you. The planets indicate that if you are prepared to meet them halfway they will do likewise, which should be no great sacrifice for either of you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to raise your sights and look at the bigger picture rather than at all the little things that are going on at street level. You will have only yourself to blame if you miss out on a huge opportunity because you were too caught up in trivia.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are now in the perfect position to take your pick of all the good things that life has to offer. Never doubt that you deserve each and every one of them and never doubt that the universe wants to see you do well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best way to earn your place in someone’s affections is to use your intellect to impress them. You could, of course, make use of your considerable charm instead but the planets warn that alone won’t be enough. It’s brainpower that turns them on!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone you are close to is feeling a bit down at the moment you must make it your mission to cheer them up. Do something clever, something that makes them think while at the same time puts a big smile on their face.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more money-making ideas you have buzzing around inside your head the more care you need to take in deciding which of them are worth pursuing and which of them are no-hopers. Remember, quantity is rarely, if ever, better than quality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new chapter in your life is now well and truly under way and all you have to do is keep moving in the direction that fate has pointed you in. You don’t need to do anything new today, you just need to stay relentlessly on target.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more good things you do for other people now the more good things they will do for you later on when you are the one who needs assistance. Even if you think someone does not deserve your help do what you can for them anyway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must find an outlet for your emotional energy, because if you don’t use it for something constructive it could end up coming back at you in destructive ways. Physical activity can help as well – do things that require both effort and concentration.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you think you deserve more on the career front then it is up to you to start making the moves that can make it happen. No one owes you a living but if you combine intelligence with ambition you will be very much in demand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something could happen between now and the weekend that makes you wonder if the way you look at the world is the right way. More than most signs you are sensitive to changes of a subtle nature, so stay alert because there are unseen forces at work.

