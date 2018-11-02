Your daily horoscope: November 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life should be good for you at the moment and according to the cosmic picture on your birthday it will get even better over the next few months. To get the most from your days – and your nights – believe that the universe is smiling on you, because it is.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is something about your work situation you don’t much enjoy there is nothing stopping you from changing it. But before you do ask yourself, honestly, if you really dislike it that much or if you are just momentarily bored. It could be the latter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something will happen either today or over the weekend that takes you by surprise and makes you wonder if maybe you have been a bit too hasty in your judgment of someone. Maybe they are not as dumb as you thought they were.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may feel as if you are running out of time and need to get your act together quickly but is that really the case or are you putting yourself under pressure for no good reason? The planets indicate that you don’t need to rush things.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not let other people’s overly cautious ways hold you back from trying something new. You may not be the most adventurous sign of the zodiac but you have your moments and over the next few days you may have several.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You only like surprises when it is you who is doing the surprising and because what occurs over the next 24 hours catches you unaware you won’t be too happy about it. Keep the smile on your face though – don’t let others see they got to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must look for ways to settle a dispute amicably today, because if you allow it to drag on much longer it will taint everything else you are doing. Even if someone owes you an apology, be the one who says sorry first. Pretend that you mean it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to please partners and loved ones the less happy with you they seem to get, so you might as well stop trying altogether and do only what amuses you. Strangely, they may be happier with that than if you try to please them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone needs a helping hand today or over the weekend then give it to them with a smile on your face and don’t ask for or expect anything in return. The universe will reward your generosity in other, less materialistic, ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You want to be dynamic, you want to be ambitious, but you can’t seem to get started. Most likely it is the sun’s influence in the most sensitive area of your chart that is holding you back. There’s a good cosmic reason for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be the case that you have no influence over certain situations but try not to feel bad about it. Life moves in cycles and while you may be on the down side of the curve now it won’t be long before you are moving up again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

All possible routes you can take will eventually lead to your ultimate destination, so don’t worry that you might be going in the wrong direction – there is no such thing as a wrong direction. Enjoy life no matter where it seems to be taking you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must be ready to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity today. A friend or a work colleague or maybe even a total stranger will make you the kind of offer you find hard to believe – but it’s also very much on the level, so say “Yes”.

