Your daily horoscope: November 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more other people try to change your point of view for you this year the more you must stick with what you believe. They have no right to insist that you think like they do – and, having seen the results of their “thinking”, you certainly won’t want to!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

How good are you in a crisis? Can you stay cool when all around you people are running about like chickens minus their heads? If so you will do good. You may even do great. You will certainly boost your reputation with the people who matter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know now what it is you should be doing with your life, and all you have to do is apply yourself. That may be easier said than done but if you seek out people who share your aims and values you can do great things together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Yes, there is meaning to your life. Yes, you are here for a reason. What that reason is will come into sharper focus now that Mercury, your ruler, is moving in your favour again. The way ahead is about to become clear, so get ready to move fast.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The world may have changed radically of late, but some things are still the same and one thing in particular won’t ever be different. That one thing is what you need to focus on now, as it is the key to long-term success. You know what it is.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you don’t take care of a task or chore today then you could spend the next few days making up for the time you have wasted. If what you have to do is too much for you to get done on your own then just ask for assistance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may tread on one or two toes today but that’s fine. You have a great deal to do but only a limited time frame in which to get it done, so you must go at it in as direct a manner as possible, whatever the fallout might be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something, or someone, of considerable value will be coming your way very soon, so make sure you are ready to give it, or them, room in your life. Most of all though Libra you need to remember that people must always come before things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in a decisive frame of mind now that Mercury in your sign is working for you again, and woe betide anyone who tries to stand in your way. At last you seem to have woken up to the fact that you can, within obvious limits, do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Daydreams can be fun but if you want something to come of them then you have to find ways to bring them down to earth so you can work on them in a serious fashion. Is your current daydream open to development, or must it always be a fantasy?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may think you know what your limits are but the planets suggest you can, if you choose, push yourself further than you have ever gone before. First though you need to decide if you really want to. Or would you prefer to follow a more comfortable course?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Forces over which you have no control have been pushing you in a direction you don’t want to go, but now that Mercury has finished its retrograde phase you can seize back control and set yourself a new course and a new destination. So get to it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will discover something about a colleague today that you would never have believed had you not heard it from someone you trust. Don’t think badly of them because of it – it’s not as if you don’t have a few potentially embarrassing secrets of your own!

