Your daily horoscope: November 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your world is about to go through a number of far-reaching changes, and while not all of them will be welcome they will, without exception, nudge you in the direction the universe expects you to take. Keep your eyes open but, most of all, keep an open mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will go out of your way to be different today – and not everyone will be happy about it. Travel and social activities will figure highly in your plans and if certain people are too slow to keep up with you then you’ll just leave them behind.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What seemed so important yesterday won’t seem so important today, and come the weekend you will wonder how and why you invested so much time and energy in it. What matters now is that you show loved ones how much you care.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As the sun is about to move into the partnership area of your chart you should find it a bit easier to get along with both relatives and people you work with. You will, of course, still have your differences, but somehow they won’t seem so important.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful you don’t waste time on trivial matters and trivial people. Keep the bigger picture in mind at all times and strive to take an elevated view of what is going on in the world. Everything will make sense if you broaden and widen your perspective.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your confidence will bounce back from a phase in which you questioned yourself in various ways. Others may not have noticed, because you seemed to be your usual larger-than-life self, but doubts had begun to creep in. Now they will rush out again!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A project of some kind is almost ready to launch but before you get started you would be wise to go over every little detail one last time just to make sure there are no gaps or holes that could cause trouble later on. After that, it’s all systems go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You would be the first to admit that you have become a bit too predictable in recent weeks. The good news though is that as the sun moves into one of the more adventurous areas of your chart tomorrow you will open up a bit, and maybe a lot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s journey through your sign over the past four weeks has brought some fun times, but it’s also possible that you have gone over the top a bit in various ways, not least with your spending. Take stock of your resources, and stop throwing money away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One of the best times of the year for you is about to begin and it won’t be long before you are moving forwards again. One word of warning: your latest project won’t be as simple as you seem to believe. Do more research before you get started.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although the sun is about to move into the most sensitive area of your chart you won’t feel in the least bit fragile over the next 24 hours. You are determined to get out into the world and show what you are capable of – and that’s a lot.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do you always live up to your highest ideals? Probably not, but you do try hard and because of that the universe is about to reward you with a lengthy phase in which many of the things you desire will come your way. Enjoy them to the full.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

At some point over the next few days you will need to sit yourself down and have a mental clear-out of your aims and ambitions. Are certain goals still worth pursuing? Only you can decide but, for best results, you will need to be ruthless with yourself.

