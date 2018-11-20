Your daily horoscope: November 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Energy planet Mars and enthusiasm planet Jupiter form a powerful link on your birthday, which among other things means you will be in the mood to take risks. Make sure you know what the risks are though. You’re not invincible!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you receive more than you think you deserve today there must be a good reason for it. Most likely you did a good deed for someone in the recent past that you have forgotten about – but luckily for you the universe never forgets.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Ignore those who say the world is coming to an end and just get on and enjoy your life. The fact is that you personally, and many of the people you know, have never had it so good, so why worry? A positive attitude is a must.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more your ambitions have been frustrated in recent weeks the more determined you will be to taste success in the future. But the future, of course, begins today, so ask yourself: what can you do to make this the best day ever?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to move up in the world, if you want to make a name for yourself, now is the time to make your play and see if you can grab the attention of the kind of people who can assist you. Success is always a team game.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The things that you valued yesterday won’t be the same things that you value tomorrow, so it is important that you stay mentally flexible and physically ready to move in a new direction. Big opportunities are coming. Don’t miss them!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you usually see as a rival will surprise you today by offering to co-operate with you. Can you trust them? Most likely you can but be on your guard anyway, just in case. There is certainly no cosmic reason why you cannot be friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What takes place over the next 24 hours will finally convince you of something you did not want to be convinced of: that what you have been working on these past few weeks was a waste of time. Never mind. All experience is good experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the most expressive member of the zodiac but you have your moments and today you will let someone know just how much they mean to you. Chances are they know already, but it’s always nice to be reminded!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone has been telling tales about you then by all means cut them out of your circle of friends. But make sure you know all the facts of the situation before doing something so drastic. Maybe someone else is spreading lies about you both.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put your chores to one side for a while and have some fun. The more you get out and meet people who know how to smile the more likely it is you will soon be feeling better about yourself – not that you should be feeling bad at all!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to be too pushy today, especially where money matters are concerned. A powerful Mars-Jupiter link warns you may not be in as strong a position as you seem to think you are. Yes, there are bigger sharks in the sea, so watch out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your determination to make something of yourself will soar today as Mars in your sign makes you believe that all things are possible. Indeed they are but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that you have to do everything, Be selective in your ambitions.

Discover more about yourself at sally brompton.com