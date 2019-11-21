Your daily horoscope: November 21

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find yourself torn between contrasting needs and aims over the coming year and somehow you will have to find a way to satisfy them both. You could start by getting rid of your black-and-white view of the world. Nothing is all “good” or all “bad”.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are hoping to be on the move over the next few days you can expect to have a really fun time. If, however, your responsibilities keep you stuck close to home you can still make plans for your next vacation. Make it the best one ever.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Have the confidence to back a hunch with time, energy and, if it comes to it, hard cash as well. Opportunities to get ahead in your career or in business will come thick and fast over the next few weeks and you must trust yourself to do well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun is about to move into your opposite sign, which can be seen as the midpoint of your solar year. Make some time over the next few days to look back over the past six months. You’ll be amazed when you realize how far you have come.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if you have to take a back seat to someone whom you rate as inferior in terms of both intelligence and ability. Let them have their moment in the spotlight while you keep working away behind the scenes at your own long-term success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s entry into your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius will put the spring back in your step and it won’t be long before you wonder how and why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about so many trivial things. Don’t wonder too long – just enjoy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens over the next few days may not be entirely to your liking but the planets indicate that it is entirely necessary, so find ways to work with events rather than against them. It might help too if you let go of unrealistic expectations. Be ruthlessly rational.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been under a lot of pressure recently but you dealt with it well and now you can start enjoying the benefits. The sun’s move into the most open and outgoing area of your chart tomorrow will lighten your load and get you laughing again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been very much in control of events in recent weeks, but now the sun is leaving your sign certain things won’t come quite so easy to you. That’s fine. In fact it’s good. You do best when you are challenged, not when you are coasting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how many delays and setbacks you have endured of late the good times are about to return in spectacular fashion. Be ready to take advantage of new opportunities and don’t be afraid to rock the boat – it’s what you do better than anything else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun enters the most sensitive area of your chart tomorrow, so maybe now is a good time to retreat from the limelight a bit and ponder the whys and wherefores of what you are doing. It’s not just about action Capricorn, it’s about thinking ahead too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t be able to persuade someone to change their beliefs, so don’t waste time and energy trying. What you need to understand is that they are every bit as wedded to their view of the world as you are to your own. There is no middle ground.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun is about to move into the area of your chart that governs your social and professional standing, so even if you are the sort of Pisces who is not particularly ambitious you will want to make your mark on the world. Make it a big mark!

