Your daily horoscope: November 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be outgoing by nature but a part of you senses there is more to life than doing and getting and earning and owning. If there is something of a “higher nature” that inspires you then make that the focus of your life over the coming year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You know something is not right with an issue that everyone else seems happy about and you must speak up about it. One of your roles in life is to be a catalyst, to stir things up so there is continual movement and change. So get stirring!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If your sixth sense tells you to avoid a certain situation you would be wise to listen. On the other hand, is it really your sixth sense talking, or is it your fears coming to the surface? Move ahead cautiously and never stop asking questions of yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As the sun moves into the partnership area of your chart today you will need to come to terms with the fact that you cannot do everything on your own. Join forces with people who share both your outlook on life and your long-term ambitions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Work-related issues will become more important to you this weekend and you will want to push ahead with various projects – but don’t work yourself into the ground. A slow and steady pace that you can handle will be more productive than manic bursts of energy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun moves into your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius today, marking the start of one of the most productive times of the year, for you at least. Forget about what went wrong in the past, it’s finished. Focus on today and set yourself ambitious targets.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s change of signs today will help you get to grips with a problem that has been causing you sleepless nights. It will also make you aware that much of what you have been worrying about of late was never actually worth the effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try be on the move as much as possible this weekend, because it’s while you are out and about and meeting people that opportunities of both a personal and a professional nature will arise. Communication is the key to long-term success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to be nice to everyone you meet but the planets indicate it will pay dividends if you at least try. Someone who is afraid to approach you directly because you look so fierce could in fact turn out to be a valuable new contact.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and a new solar cycle begins. Will it be better than the last one? That depends entirely on you. Start it the right way by believing that everyone has your best interests at heart. It may actually be true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cultivate an air of mystery so that rivals find it hard to work out what you are up to. You may not be up to anything that needs to be kept hidden but in the long-term you could gain financially if you keep certain information to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your dreams are not fantasies of the mind but the mental blueprints of what will come into your life for real later on. So long as you keep them on a practical level there is every chance your dreams will come true, maybe sooner than you think.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make an effort to win friends and influence people this weekend. That can be done best by speaking your truth clearly and letting others see you are passionate about your beliefs without wanting to make a religion of them. Desire is a powerful tool.

