HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only will it be safe to mix business and pleasure this year but by doing so you will achieve more, and have more fun, than if you had tried to keep them apart. Your love life and your career will feed off each other and both will bloom.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will get the opportunity today to smash through an obstacle that has been blocking your path for quite some time and once you have smashed through it you must keep going. The sun’s imminent change of signs will turbo-boost your sense of adventure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Give yourself permission to dream and give your imagination the okay to set out on a brand new adventure. Some people may try to hold you back, claiming that you cannot afford to be so daring, but they are wrong, so be brave and find a way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Partnerships are about to take centre stage again, so make a conscious decision right now to work with people both in your private life and at work rather than try to do it all on your own. Remember, what you do for others you also do for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever else you do over the next 24 hours you can and you must stick up for yourself when challenged by people who clearly do not have your best interests at heart. It’s a tough world out there and you must be tougher than your rivals.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The efforts you make over the next few days will bring huge rewards between now and year’s end and well into 2024, so get your act together and, once you start moving ahead, don’t stop until you have reached your final destination. It’s all about you now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence will get a boost today and you will need it because you are about to be challenged by someone who thinks you are expecting too much of life and need to rein in your ambitions. Ignore what they tell you and go all out for success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Tensions at home and at work need to be defused before they get out of hand, so make it your number one priority today to talk sensibly to people you don’t seem to be getting along with. Your differences are actually of a very minor nature.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your world has changed big time in recent weeks and for you it has been a change for the better. Now you need to build on your achievements and also see to it that other people share in your gains. There’s plenty of good stuff to go around!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into your sign tomorrow, so forget about all the little things that have gone wrong or frustrated you in recent weeks and adopt a more positive outlook on life. The good times are about to begin and they won’t be ending any time soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The cosmic dial is on the move and over the next few days it will be pointing at the most sensitive area of your chart. Now that you know that you can take steps to prevent bad feelings taking hold. Try treating life as a wonderful privilege.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no reason to be suspicious of other people’s motives, either at home or at work, so lighten up a little and act as if everyone wants to be your best friend – because over the next few weeks that won’t be far from the truth.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can go it alone with some sort of creative project but it’s unlikely you will get very far. The message of the stars now is that progress will be quicker, and more profitable, if you join forces with people who share your ambitions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com